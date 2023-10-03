About Cookies on This Site

49" UH6500 4K UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.0

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" UH6500 4K UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.0

49UH6500

49" UH6500 4K UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.0

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Backlight

Direct

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

3D

No

Panel Type

True Black Panel

Viewing Angle

Wide viewing angle

Dimming

No

BROADCAST SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes (NTSC)

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable)

Yes

VIDEO

Picture Engine

UHD Mastering Engine

Ultra Luminance

No

ColourPrime

ColourPrime Pro

3D Colour Mapping

Yes

Illuminance Sensor

White Sensor

Colour Depth

No

4K Upscaler

Yes

Dynamic Scanning

No

Smart Content Optimizer

Yes

Contrast Maximizer

No

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

20W / 2.0ch

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes DTS M6

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

harman/kardon Sound

No

Magic Sound Tuning

Ready

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

TV Installation Type

Magic Sound Tuning

Wireless Sound Sync / Private Sound Sync

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

HARDWARE PLATFORM

CPU

Quad

HEVC Decoder

4K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60fps, 8bit

Wi-Fi

802.11.ac

Bluetooth

Yes

MAIN FEATURES

Magic Zoom

Ready

Magic Mobile Connection

Yes

STB Control

Ready

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

My Starter

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

IoTV

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

SMART SHARE

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Content Sharing

Yes

webOS 3.0

Yes

OTHER

Natural Voice Recognition

No

Speech To Text

No

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

Yes

Simultaneous Audio

No

Block access to harmful site

Yes

OSD Language

4 Languages

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support

2 (6G) Side
1 (6G) Rear

USB

1 (2.0: 1) Side
1 (2.0: 1) Rear

RF

1 Rear

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

1 (Horizontal) Rear

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (Composite in Share) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type) Rear

Headphone Out / Line Out

No

ACCESSORIES

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

No

Remote Controller

L-Con

Component / AV Gender

No

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W

DIMENSIONS / ETC.

TV without Stand (W x H x D)

1106 x 646 x 77.2mm
43.54” x 25.43” x 3.04”

TV with Stand (W x H x D)

1106 x 701 x 216mm
43.54” x 27.59” x 8.5”

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

1197 x 775 x 162mm
47.13” x 30.51” x 6.37”

TV without Stand Weight

12.0 kg, 26.45 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

12.3 kg, 27.11 lbs

Shipping Weight

15.8 kg, 34.83 lbs

VESA Size

300 x 300

UPC

719192605046

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2016

