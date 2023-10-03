About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" LH5750 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" LH5750 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

55LH5750

55" LH5750 Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Backlight

Edge

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

3D

No

Viewing Angle

No

Dimming

No

BROADCAST SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes (NTSC)

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable)

Yes

VIDEO

Picture Engine

Triple XD Engine

Ultra Luminance

No

ColourPrime

No

3D Colour Mapping

No

Illuminance Sensor

No

Colour Depth

No

4K Upscaler

No

Dynamic Scanning

No

Smart Content Optimizer

No

Contrast Maximizer

No

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

20W / 2.0ch

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes DTS M6

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Surround Mode

Virtual Surround Plus

harman/kardon Sound

No

Magic Sound Tuning

No

Smart Sound Mode

No

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Hi-Fi Audio

No

TV Installation Type

3 modes (Stand Type I, Stand Type II, Wall-mounted Type)

Wireless Sound Sync / Private Sound Sync

No

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

HARDWARE PLATFORM

CPU

Dual

HEVC Decoder

2K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

2K@60fps, 8bit

Wi-Fi

802.11.n

Bluetooth

No

MAIN FEATURES

Magic Zoom

No

Magic Mobile Connection

No

STB Control

No

My Content

No

My Channels

No

My Starter

No

Channel Advisor

No

Multi-view

No

LG Content Store

Yes

IoTV

No

Web Browser

No

SMART SHARE

Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

No

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Content Sharing

Yes

OTHER

Natural Voice Recognition

No

Speech To Text

No

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

External Device App Download for USB

No

Simultaneous Audio

No

Block access to harmful site

No

OSD Language

4 Languages

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

1 Side, 1 Rear

USB

1 Side

RF

1 Rear

Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

1 (Horizontal) Rear

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

1 (Composite in Share) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 Rear

LAN

1 Rear

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (Phone Jack Type) Rear

Headphone Out / Line Out

No

ACCESSORIES

# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

No

Remote Controller

L-Con

Component / AV Gender

No

Power Cable

Yes

Owner's Manual

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W

DIMENSIONS / ETC.

TV without Stand (W x H x D)

1243 x 725 x 56.8mm 48.94” x 28.54” x 2.24”

TV with Stand (W x H x D)

1243 x 774 x 238mm 48.94” x 30.47” x 9.37”

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360 x 835 x 175mm 53.54” x 32.87” x 6.89”

TV without Stand Weight

17.3 kg, 38.11 lbs

TV with Stand Weight

17.6 kg, 38.77 lbs

Shipping Weight

22.6 kg, 49.78 lbs

VESA Size

400 x 400

UPC

719192603462

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2016

What people are saying