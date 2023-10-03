About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" OLED Smart TV with Cinema 3D (54.6" diagonally)

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" OLED Smart TV with Cinema 3D (54.6" diagonally)

55EA9800

55" OLED Smart TV with Cinema 3D (54.6" diagonally)

Print

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

55EA9800

55" Class (54.6" diagonal)

PANEL

Resolution

1920 x 1080

BLU Type

OLED

VIDEO

THX® Certified Display

Yes

Dual Core Processor

Yes

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

AV Mode II

3 Modes (Movie, Game, Off)

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, 4:3, Cinema Zoom, Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

40W Total

Speaker System

TV: 3 way, 6 speakers; Base: 1 way, 2 speakers

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 Modes (Standard, Music, Movie, Sport, Game, User)

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes (Normal, Wall Mount, Stand)

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

DLNA Certified®

Yes

Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)

Yes

MHL™ (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

NFC (Near Field Communications)

Yes

Windows 8 Certified

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB Playback

DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®

LG SMART TV

Home Dashboard

3.0

Premium Content

Yes

3D World (3D Streaming Content)

Yes

App Store

Yes

LG Cloud

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Smart Share™ Plus

Yes

Smart Phone Remote Support

Yes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

20 Levels

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

Dual Play Capable

Yes (Glasses required and sold separately.)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

AV In

1 (rear)

Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (rear)

HDMI™/HDCP In

4 (side)

USB 3.0/2.0 In

3 (side)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 USB to RS232C (rear)

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

Under 85W, Max 291W

Standby Mode

0.3W

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

2 (Magic Remote and Standard Remote)

3D Glasses

F317 (F360 2ea + F420 2ea)- 4 pair

Batteries

AAA x 2 & AA x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV (WxHxD)

48.31" x 31.44" x 7.56"

Packaging (WxHxD)

52.32" x 35.43" x 11.46"

TV Weight

37.92 lbs

Packaging Weight

61.29 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192591202

What people are saying