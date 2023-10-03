About Cookies on This Site

55 inch TV | Smart 3D TV | LED | Cinema Screen | Smart Share

Specs

Reviews

Support

55 inch TV | Smart 3D TV | LED | Cinema Screen | Smart Share

55LM6400

55 inch TV | Smart 3D TV | LED | Cinema Screen | Smart Share

All Spec

FEATURES

Screen size (in.)

55"

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Frame Rate

TruMotion 120Hz

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Display Type

LED

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

3D

Yes

Intel WiDi

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes ( MS10 )

Surround Sound

Infinite 3D Surround

Sound Optimizer

3 Mode ( Low / Medium / High )

Mute

Yes

Sound Mode

7 Mode (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Vivid/User Setting)

Clear Voice II

Yes

3D

3D

Yes – Cinema 3D

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

Yes/Yes

3D Glasses

6 pairs

BROADBAND

SmartTV

Yes

App. Store

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Magic Motion Remote Control

Yes

Smart Energy Savings

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)

Yes

SmartTV

Yes

Cinema 3D

Yes

Energy Star

5.3

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (with Gender) Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

4 Side

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (with Gender) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical) Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

LAN (Wired)

1 Rear

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz (TBD)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

<0.3W

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1232 x 723 x 33.6 | 48.5” x 28.5” x 1.3”

TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1232 x 795 x 331 | 48.5” x 31.3” x 13”

TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

21.3kg | 47lbs

TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)

25kg | 55.1lbs

UPC

UPC

719192586000

What people are saying