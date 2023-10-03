About Cookies on This Site

55 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | 120Hz | LED TV | Smart TV

55LV5400

55 Inch TV | Full HD 1080P | 120Hz | LED TV | Smart TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

55

Display Type

LED technology

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Contrast Ratio

5,000,000:1

TruMotion™

120 Hz

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

10 bits

Response Time

2.6ms

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Life Span (hr)

30,000 hr

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5 / 2:2 Pull down)- HDMI

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan

HDMI(1080i/1080p/720p)Component(1080i/1080p/720p)RF(1080i/720p)

Colour Temperature

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Cinema / Game

Picture Mode

7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

BROADBAND

NetCast™ Entertainment Access*

Yes (WiFi) *Third party services may be changed, removed, or interrupted, without notice, and LG makes no representation or warranty that any content or service will remain available for any period of time.

DLNA

Yes

SmartTV

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Wi-Fi Ready

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Yes (Backlight control+intelligent sensor)

1080P Source Input

HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component 60p/50p

Child Lock

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

SmartTV

Yes

Magic Motion Remote Compatible

Yes (Sold Separately)

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

HDMI In

Yes (4)

USB 2.0

Yes (2 - Music / Photo / Video)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1+1(Gender))

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (1+1(Gender))

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1 - Optical)

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

Headphone out

Yes

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand lbs)

51.1 lbs

Including stand (lbs)

61.3 lbs

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Set (w/o stand) inch

51.1" x 30.6" x 1.2"

Including stand inch

51.1" x 33.4" x 13.4"

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Front Cabinet Style

Crystal Molding

Stand style ( Colour / Glare)

Square / Transparent/ Glare

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

Local Key Type

Soft Touch

