CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS

Specs

Reviews

Support

CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS

60LB6500

CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS

All Spec

SCREEN SIZE CLASSES

LB6500

60” Class (59.5” diagonal)

PANEL

Display Type

LED

Resolution

1920 x 1080

MCI (Motion Clarity Index)

MCI 600

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Audio Output

20W

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

LG CINEMA 3D

3D Type

FPR (Passive)

3D to 2D/2D to 3D

Yes

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

20 Levels

3D Image Correction

Yes

LG SMART TV FEATURES

Premium Content

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Yes

Natural Language Recognition

Yes

Universal Control Capability

Yes

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG App Store

Yes

LivePlus

Yes

Live (Live TV)

Yes

TV Shows (Catch-up)

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

Recommended

Yes

Movies (VoD)

Yes

3D Content

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Recorded

Yes

Channels

Yes

Search

Yes

LG SMART TV

Magic Remote Control

Universal Control

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

SmartHome

Today Board

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Premium, Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up) - Movies (VoD), 3D Content, Apps & Games

Live Menu

Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded

Full Web Browser

Yes

LG SMARTSHARE™ FEATURES

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

- Tag On

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

HDMI®

3 (Side)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

SUMMARY

Screen Size

60"

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

53.19" x 31.30" x 2.26"

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

53.19" x 32.83" x 10.67"

TV without stand weight

48.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

61.5 lbs

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG, JPS, MPO

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192593251

