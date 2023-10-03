About Cookies on This Site

60 inch TV | Plasma TV | 3D Smart TV | Full HD 1080p | THX 3D Display

60PM6700

FEATURES

Screen size (in.)

60"

Resolution

1920 x 1080

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinama/Game/photo/isf Expert 1/isf Expert2)

THX Certified Display

Yes

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Display Type

Plasma

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround Sound

Virtual Surround

Mute

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

7 Mode (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/ Game/Vivid/User Setting)

3D

3D

Yes

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

Yes

BROADBAND

SmartTV

Yes

App. Store

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Magic Motion Remote Control

Ready

USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

2 Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

2 Side, 2 Rear

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (Component) Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

1(Optical) Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

LAN (Wired)

1 Rear

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

600 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz (TBD)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

<0.3W

DIMENSIONS

TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)

1387 x 818 x 53 | 54.6” x 32.2” x 2.1”

