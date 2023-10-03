About Cookies on This Site

Smart 3D Blu-Ray player | Full HD 1080p | SIMPLINK™ Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

BP420

Print

All Spec

DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

Blu-ray Disc™

Yes

BD-R/RE

Yes

DVD

Yes

DVD±R/RW

Yes

CD-R/RW

Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

DivX®/DivX HD

Yes

MPEG4 AVC

Yes

MPEG2

Yes

SMPTE VC1

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

MKV

Yes

VIDEO CAPABILITIES

Digital/Analog Conversion

Yes

NTSC

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Composite Output

Yes

HDMI™ Output

Yes

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

DTS™

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio™

Yes

Dolby® TrueHD

Yes

2ch Down Mix

Yes

LPCM

Yes

Dolby® Digital

Yes

Dolby® Digital Plus

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Simplink

Yes

Time Bar

Yes

Instant Tray Opening

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Composite Video Out

Yes, Rear

HDMI™ Out

Yes, Rear

Digital Audio Out

Yes

Ethernet (RJ-45)

Yes, Rear

USB 2.0 In

Yes, Front

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

A/V Cable

Yes

DLNA Bundle Disc

Yes

Remote Control

V5

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

12W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Dimensions (WxHxD)

430 x 41 x 188mm/16.9” x 1.6” x 7.4”

Weight

1.6kg/3.5lbs

UPC

UPC

772454059698

VIEWING CONVENIENCE

Blu-Ray™ Support

Yes

