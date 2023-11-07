About Cookies on This Site

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG Soundbar USC9S

LG SoundBar USC9S

Vision & sound in
perfect harmony

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

LG Soundbars

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

LG Soundbar USC9S

The Perfect pair for LG OLED C Series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

A image of TV playing movie with WOW Orchestra effect through USC9S

WOW Orchestra

Creates captivating sound with LG TV & LG Soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing immersive sound experience

Immersive sound experience

Experience theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

WOW Interface

Easy control your sound bar through LG TV with one remote

LG XBOOM 360

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Dive into a 360° sound experience

Experience omni-directional sound at another level

A image of XO3Q to show 360° sound

Authentic 360° Sound

Balanced & powerful sound all around

A woman wathing XBOM 360 XO3 that is lighted up

Emotive 360° lighting

Light up your vibes with customizable 360° lighting

Image of XBOOM 360 XO3 to show IP54

Water & dust resistant (IP54)

Bring your music to Anywhere & anytime

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sounds bold Play out loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S

It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment

Image of XBOOM to show the Powerful Bass

Powerful sound

Powerful enough to amplify your party

Image of XBOOM to show the Multi Color Ring Lighting

Multi color ring lighting

Be more festive with ring lighting

Image of XBOOM with dynamic pixel lighiting on

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art brings waves of fun

LG XBOOM Go

Image of XG7Q lighted up

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

Play, light and boost

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go

Image of XBOOM Go to show the stage light up

Stage lighting 

Spotlight on the mood with stage lighting

Image of XBOOM Go to show multi-color lighting

Multi color lighting

Give color to every music

Image of XBOOM Go to show IP67 waterproof & dust

IP67

Loves outdoor adventures

Learn More About LG Speakers & Sound Systems

Hear your music collection as it was meant to be heard with an LG sound system. Whether you like your speakers small and discrete, or design classics that look great in your home, you’ll find the perfect sound system here.

Browse LG’s Range of Speakers & Sound Systems Now