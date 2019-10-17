Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Home
LG Experience

OLED vs. QLED vs. NanoCel 8K televizory

Od Adrian Back 17.10.2019

Srovnání televizoru OLED 8K a televizoru NanoCell 8K vedle sebe.

Technologický pokrok je velmi rychlý, a proto může být těžké udržet krok, a to obzvlášť v odvětví televizorů. Lidé teprve začínají chápat myšlenku 4K televizorů, ale navzdory tomu to již vypadá, že dorazila 8K revoluce.

8K televizory na letošních veletrzích Consumer Electronics Show v Las Vegas a IFA v Berlíně dominovaly přehlídkám a dostaly se na titulní stránky po celém světě. Vypadá to, že je před námi realita, kdy můžete jeden z těchto neuvěřitelných televizorů mít ve svém obýváku.

Není pochyb, že 8K televizory změní způsob, jakým konzumujeme obsah, podobně jako 4K způsobilo obrovský technologický skok. 4K bylo poprvé představeno světu v roce 2013 a trvalo pět let, než si lidé plně uvědomili výhody 4K televizorů a prodeje začaly růst.

Je pravděpodobné, že bude nějakou dobu trvat, než se 8K televizory také stanou běžnou součástí domovů po celém světě, ale první modely již učinily nepopíratelný dopad. Čísla jsou ohromující. 7 680 x 4 320 pixelů dává dohromady 8K, jehož výsledkem jsou obrázky složené z 33 milionů pixelů. Detaily jsou rozpoznatelné i zblízka. Jak tedy 8K televizory fungují? A který byste si měli koupit, pokud se nemůžete dočkat, až se dotknete nejnovější technologie? Zjistěte to níže.


OLED vs. QLED – pochopení rozdílů

Mezi mnoha zkratkami v oblasti televizorů se člověk může snadno ztratit, ale naštěstí je zde nekomplikovaný způsob, jak pochopit rozdíl mezi technologiemi OLED a QLED. A dokonce ani nemusíte být blázen do technologií, abyste to pochopili.

Nejprve si vyjasněme, co vlastně tyto zkratky znamenají. QLED znamená Quantum Light Emitting Diode a OLED znamená Organic Light Emitting Diode. Rozdíl v jednom písmenu a jednom slově může vypadat nepatrně, ale ve skutečnosti je obrovský rozdíl v tom, co každá forma technologie dokáže.

OLED nemá žádné zadní osvětlení, a proto dokáže vytvořit dokonalou černou barvu a neuvěřitelný kontrast. Můžete se také dívat zřetelně z jakéhokoliv úhlu na ten nejtenčí představitelný, a dokonce i zakřivený televizor.

QLED 8K televizory ovšem používají LCD technologii s vrstvou kvantových bodů na horní straně. Není to nová forma technologie, ale zjednodušeně řečeno rozšíření LCD.

Televizory LG OLED nepotřebují podsvícení.
Televizory OLED nepoužívají podsvícení.
Televizory LG OLED nepotřebují podsvícení.
Televizory OLED nepoužívají podsvícení.

OLED je v čele

Bude to zajisté nějakou dobu trvat, než se 8K televizory masově rozšíří, ale některé výrobky jsou již na trhu. Mnohé z nich ovšem v současné době používají LCD, což je běžná technologie již mnoho let.

LCD televizory, které požívají vrstvu s kvantovými body, jako např. televizory Samsung QLED, stále používají zadní osvětlení. To znamená, že obrazovky nemohou být tak tenké jako u televizorů OLED, ze kterých se stala dominantní kategorie na trhu s prémiovými produkty.

To je z velké části přisuzováno samostatně vyzařujícím diodám používaným v OLED. Nevyžadují zadní osvětlení, ale vyzařují své vlastní světlo, což způsobuje neuvěřitelně ostré barvy. Pokud nejsou potřebné, úplně se vypnou, čímž vytváří realističtější černou barvu, bohatý kontrast a také neuvěřitelně rychlé obnovovací rychlosti, které jsou ideální pro filmy a hry.

Společnost LG oznámila uvedení prvního televizoru OLED 8K TV, který nabídne nejvyšší kvality obrazu. To znamená, že 33 milionů pixelů bude mít neuvěřitelně černé a realistické barvy na displeji s hloubkou pouhých několika milimetrů.

Vysoce kvalitní televizor OLED ve srovnání s televizory LED.
Vysoce kvalitní televizor OLED ve srovnání s televizory LED.

Náročná dokonalost

Během uvádění nové technologie je nutné zvážit každý aspekt. Průnik společnosti LG do OLED zabral roky výzkumu a vývoje, aby se dostala na místo, na kterém se nyní nachází – to znamená na špici trendu OLED.

Společnost LG nejen poskytuje společnostem Sony, Panasonic a Loewe panely OLED, ale také vytváří své vlastní revoluční televizory OLED – jako např. řadu 4K televizorů a neuvěřitelný televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED W9 s tloušťkou menší než 6 mm a hmotností pouhých 12 kg.

Vývoj těchto výjimečných revolučních funkcí trval celé roky a byly představeny veřejnosti pouze po důkladném testování. Konec konců, máte pouze jednu příležitost udělat skvělý první dojem.


NanoCell 8K televizor: Vaše možnost LCD

Není divu, že Nanocell televizory společnosti LG také zahrnují uvedení 8K televizorů. Technologie NanoCell byla příhodně navržena pro takovou precizní kvalitu obrazu. Nanocell televizory nepoužívají barevné listy na LCD, jak to v současné době dělá technologie QLED. Místo toho používá přibližně 1 nm velké nanočástice integrované do panelu. Tyto nanočástice filtrují nevýrazné barvy a vylepšují čistotu obrazu, čímž vytváří úchvatný obraz.

To je u technologie 8K velmi důležité, protože každý sub-pixel lze individuálně nastavit podle jasu obrazu. QLED 8K televizory dokážou ovšem vypnout pouze balíček sub-pixelů představujících průměrný jas, a tím vytváří na televizoru vzory mřížek.

Televizor LG NanoCell 8K zobrazuje vysoce kvalitní obraz.
Televizor LG NanoCell 8K zobrazuje vysoce kvalitní obraz.

Nezapomínejte na 4K – stále je to skvělá možnost!

Trvalo to několik let, ale nyní je zde řada zavedeného obsahu v 4K. Zvýšil se počet filmů a televizních pořadů natáčených ve 4K a televizní společnosti i služby pro streamování videa vysílají v tomto rozlišení.

Nejlepší způsob, jak si užít vysoce kvalitní obsah vytvářený filmovým a televizním odvětvím, je pomocí řady 4K OLED televizorů. To zajistí, že film nebo pořad uvidíte tak, jak to měl v úmyslu režisér, bez ohledu na to, zda jde o vzrušující akční sekvence nebo klidné scény v tmavých odstínech.

Technologie v televizorech LG OLED nejen poskytují vyšší snímkovací rychlosti pro 4K video, ale také přesnější ovládání zadního osvětlení, ale tyto proměnlivé obnovovací rychlosti jsou ideální pro hraní, a dokonce vám mohou poskytnout konkurenční výhodu během hraní Fortnite.


Přichází 8K revoluce

Není pochyb, že v nadcházejících letech se 8K obsah stane normou. V Asii již existují plány pro televizní vysílání se spuštěním 8K sítí. Čína a Jižní Korea doufají, že je budou mít připraveny na rok 2020, kdy bude Tokio pořádat olympijské hry.

Některé filmové produkční společnosti již myslí dopředu a film Strážci Galaxie Vol. 2 byl natočen v 8K. To ukazuje, že společnosti již plánující budoucnost a během příštích tří let zde bude dostatek obsahu v 8K, aby si ho mohli všichni užít.

Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje podsvícené pixely.
Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje podsvícené pixely.
Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje podsvícené pixely.
Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje podsvícené pixely.

Life's Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

A front image of LG Nanocell 4K Smart TV

55NANO923PB

55'' LG NanoCell TV, webOS Smart TV

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
A front image of LG ZX 88 inch 8K SIGNATURE OLED TV

OLED88ZX

LG ZX 88 inch 8K SIGNATURE OLED TV

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

Související článek

An LG 8K OLED TV sits in the living room.

Tech Hub

Proč 8K OLED TV? Váš kompletní průvodce

8K TV – přichází do obchodů ve vašem okolí. Vysvětlíme vám, proč OLED 8K model od LG posune obrazový zážitek na novou úroveň.

The LG Rollable OLED TV in a modern living room.

Inspirace

OLED: příběh trpělivosti, vytrvalosti a inovace

OLED je budoucností zábavy a společnost LG neustále inovuje, aby posouvala technologii dál. Další informace.

The LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED TV booth at CES 2020.

Tech Hub

CES 2019: Rolovací televize dávají OLED displeji nový život

Rolovací televize LG zaujala na veletrhu CES 2019 místo v centru pozornosti; prohlédněte si všechny detaily z pohlcující umělecké show.

Předchozí

CES 2019: Systémy chytrých domácností se posouvají dále díky LG ThinQ
 

Další

Epická herní sestava na veletrhu IFA 2019
LG TV, IT produkty, Domácí spotřebiče, Klimatizace a Tepelná Čerpadla

Život není jen o tom mít k dispozici ty nejnovější technologie. Jde hlavně o zážitky a zkušenosti, které tyto technologie vytvářejí. Je to spotřební elektronika, domácí spotřebiče a další produkty jako televize a audiovizuální systémy, mobilní telefony, domácí spotřebiče, počítačové produkty, klimatizační jednotky nebo různá řešení pro firmy, prostřednictvím kterých vám LG umožňuje jít vstříc životu a připravit vás na jeho největší okamžiky.

Společnost LG Electronics vyvíjí elektroniku, která je intuitivní, pohotová a energeticky úsporná, takže utrácíte rozumně, jste produktivnější a snižujete dopad své činnosti na svět kolem sebe. Zavázali jsme se k dodávání takových domácích spotřebičů a další spotřební elektroniky, jejichž funkce přesně odpovídá vašemu životnímu či pracovnímu stylu. Chceme vás neustále informovat o nových pokrocích v technologiích. Koneckonců – život je lepší, když jste připraveni.