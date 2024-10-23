Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Rovnoměrný ohřev a rozmrazování

 

Dodejte svému životu stabilitu

Distribuuje teplo rovnoměrně s přesnou regulací teploty (teplotní odchylka 23℃ → 3℃).

 

Přehrát celý film

Přehrát celý film

*Testovaný vzorek: LG v provedení sólo střední velikosti (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. běžná: MS4042)

**Testováno společností Intertek.

Rychlé vaření

Tlačí vás čas?

Trouba NeoChef™ nabízí výkon 1200 W* pro zkrácení doby vaření (1,6 krát).

 

Přehrát celý film

Přehrát celý film

*Pouze střední velikost.
**Popcorn – testovaný vzorek: LG v provedení sólo malé velikosti (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs. běžná: MS235).
***Kuře – testovaný vzorek: LG v provedení konvekční střední velikosti (NeoChef™ MJ39XX vs. běžná LRE3085ST)

Různé vaření

 

Přidejte špetku rozmanitosti a koření

Chcete smažit, grilovat nebo si připravit čerstvý jogurt? NeoChef™ má funkce pro všechno.

Přehrát celý film

Přehrát celý film

*Testovaný vzorek: LG v provedení sólo malé/střední velikosti (MS25XX/MS32XX). Testovací metoda: Interní test společnosti LG.

Zdravé vaření

Méně kalorií, více chuti

Funkce tepelné absorpce pro zajištění zdravějšího jídla (o 72 % méně oleje, méně tuku)

Přehrát celý film

Přehrát celý film

*Funkce Healthy Fry použita u modelů s táckem pro přípravu do křupava. Testovací vzorek: LG v provedení konvekční střední velikosti (MJ39XX). Testovací metoda: Interní test společnosti LG.

Chutné grilování

 

Dokonalá kůrčička v pohodlí domova

Funkce grilování přinutí vaše přátele hledat schovaný gril (míra rovnoměrnosti 93,2 %).

Přehrát celý film

Přehrát celý film

*Testovaný vzorek: LG v provedení gril střední velikosti (MH72XX) vs. běžná (MH7949). Testovací metoda: Interní test společnosti LG.

