Úchvatné recepty lusknutím prstů

Sdílejte tento obsah. Podělte se s přáteli o to, co se Vám líbí.

POUZE MIKROVLNNÁ TROUBA

Kuřecí polévka

Kuřecí polévka

Kuře na kari

Kuře na kari

Šafránová rýže

Šafránová rýže

Veganské brijání

Veganské brijání

Pečené brambory

Pečené brambory

Brigadeiro

Brigadeiro

Makarony

Makarony

Maniok

Maniok

Francouzská cibulačka

Soupe à l'oignon

Rizoto

Risotto

Brambory pečené ve slupce

Pommes de terre en chemise

Plněná rajčata

Tomates farcies

Boršč

Borsch

Maso z hrnce

Plats mijotés

Pelmeně

Pelmeni

Pstruh se zeleninou

Truite aux légumes

Vinný list

Vinný list

Kabsa

Kabsa

Rýžový nákyp

Rýžový nákyp

PLUS GRIL

Dušený vepřový bok

Dušený vepřový bok

Restovaná oliheň s kari kořením

Restovaná oliheň s kari kořením

Špízy s mletým masem

Špízy s mletým masem

Salgadinhos

Salgadinhos

Kuřecí stehna se sušenými švestkami

Kuřecí stehna se sušenými švestkami

Vepřová panenka ve slanině s lilkem

Vepřová panenka ve slanině s lilkem

Hovězí Stroganoff

Hovězí Stroganoff

Kulebyaka s lososem

Kulebyaka s lososem

Plněná cuketa

Plněná cuketa

