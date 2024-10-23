We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ingredience
POČET PORCÍ: 1–2
Salgadinhos
(2–6 na porci, papírová utěrka)
Automatické vaření
Brazílie: Použijte oblíbenou nabídku č. 7
1. Salgadinhos dejte na papírovou utěrku.
2. Dejte Salgadinhos do trouby, zvolte nabídku a hmotnost a stiskněte Start.
Doporučené recepty
Vysoce hodnoceno
*Obrázky produktů se mohou lišit od vydaných produktů v jednotlivých zemích.