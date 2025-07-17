Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG AI logo Affectionate Intelligence Less artificial,
more human.

  • A man and woman share a warm embrace in a cozy living room, surrounded by soft lighting and comfortable furnishings.
  • The white ThinQ ON product on the table emits a purple light.
  • A scene where LG AI sets the destination inside a car.
  • A scene where the LG Round Cassette is installed, harmonizing beautifully with the store lighting.
  • A man and his dog are seated at a desk in an office, creating a warm and inviting workspace atmosphere.
  • A black LG washing machine is installed, blending seamlessly with the modern space.

Life's Good with LG AI

Life isn't always easy. And we humans aren't perfect. We shrink our favourite sweaters.
Leave phones in the car. Forget that important meeting.

At LG we get that. Which is why our AI is designed around humans to help us be, well, more human.
So in an industry that talks about technology first we're going to say something different.
Something a little more human.

LG Affectionate Intelligence aims to be a different kind of AI, committed to being technology-forward while always human-centered.

LG AI is in tune with your life at every moment, whether you are at home, at work, or on the go, making it a bit easier and more delightful, making Life Good

Life's Good. logo LG AI Symbol

Affectionate Intelligence

LG's Affectionate Intelligence is not just a technology that understands us but genuinely cares for you. Our connected* devices and services worldwide enrich our AI in real-time. This enables us to analyze behavioral patterns and garner valuable insights through orchestrated processes, ultimately elevating customer experiences, ensuring you get the very most out of our devices.

LG AI logoAffectionate Intelligence

  • Home, smart home
    Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human. Learn More
  • Work, behind the scenes
    Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you. Learn More
  • Drive into the future
    Stay connected like never before - control your home devices effortlessly with LG AI no matter where the road takes you. Learn More

Learn about LG's brand promise

People enjoying camping with smiles, embracing the power of optimism.
Optimism your feed
Bring a smile back to your social media.
Learn More
A dog is lying on the sofa, sleeping. Behind it, the LG WashTower is running.
We don't make life good, you do
Embrace Life's Good moment.
Learn More