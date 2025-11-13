We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washing Machine Installation Guide
Key Checks Before Installation
Where can I place a Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding washing machine fits standard dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Verify the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or non-threaded, which determines the type of connector needed for the washing machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.
Levelling
Keep level for stability
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.
Washing Machine installation guide
Watch the guide video to locate the appropriate spot and follow the steps for easy installation
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.
How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?
Stacking Kit
Space‑saving setup
Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the Washing Machine for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.
Drawer Kit
Easy-access setup
Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.
Drain Connection
Connect the drain hose
Attach the anti-backflow lid to the connecting elbow, then connect the optional drain hose to the opposite side. Make sure the hose is not kinked or pinched.
Tumble Dryer installation guide
Watch the guide video to locate the appropriate spot and follow the steps for easy installation
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.
How does an all-in-one Washer Dryer save space at home?
Space Selection
Install in any suitable spot
Works in most home layouts, from compact spaces to built-in washer and dryer arrangements, for a seamless look.
Clearance Space
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave at least 2 cm on each side and 10 cm at the back to ensure proper airflow. Avoid installing in enclosed areas that are exposed to heat or moisture.
Installation Check
Verify proper operation after setup
• Ensure the unit sits level on a solid floor and check for vibration or unusual noises.
• Confirm that the water supply and drainage are working without leaks.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.
Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?
Installation Check
Ensure sufficient installation space
• Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.
• Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional stability
Pathway Check
Check the access route and installation space
Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place. Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space at the installation area.
Drain Connection
Connect the drain hoses
Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses from bending.
*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.
Washing Machine FAQ
Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?
LG Washing Machines and dryers can be installed in various spaces, including utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built-in cupboards. Always check the dimensions and leave clearance on all sides for the doors to open fully.
*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.
How do I check the water supply before installation?
Before installation, check the tap type. Taps can be either threaded or non-threaded, and the correct connector for the Washing Machine’s water inlet will depend on this.
Do I need accessories to stack a Tumble Dryer on a Washing Machine?
LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers a powerful quick wash that thoroughly cleans in just 39 minutes, making it ideal for busy households.
By combining 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, the machine optimises water flow, detergent distribution, and drum motion to clean efficiently without compromising on fabric care or wash quality.
It’s a fast, effective solution that saves time while still protecting your clothes.
What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?
LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.
It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.
This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.