How to clean your washing machine: 15 things you should know | LG UK
Discover effective washing machine cleaning tips to remove odours, mould, and build-up. Learn how regular maintenance can enhance efficiency and extend appliance lifespan.
Keep your machine in top condition with our practical guide.
Keeping your washing machine clean is crucial for maintaining its performance and extending its lifespan.
Cleaning your appliance might seem daunting, but it’s actually straightforward once you understand the basics.
This guide will walk you through how to clean your washing machine effectively, addressing common issues like smells, mould, and blockages.
✓ Why Should You Clean Your Washing Machine?
You might be wondering why cleaning a machine that cleans is necessary. Over time, a washing machine can accumulate dirt, grime, and detergent residue, which can lead to unpleasant odours and even mould. Regular cleaning helps prevent these issues, ensuring your machine remains efficient and your clothes come out fresh and clean.
✓ How Often Should You Clean a Washing Machine?
Regular maintenance is key to a healthy washing machine. It’s generally recommended to clean your machine every few months. This frequency ensures that any build-up is kept at bay, and your appliance continues to perform at its best.
✓ Cleaning Your Washing Machine for Optimal Performance
6 Steps for Cleaning Front Load vs Top Load Washing Machines
Cleaning your washing machine is easier than you think.
Here’s a step-by-step guide for both front and top load machines:
STEP 1
The Washing Machine Detergent Drawer
Start by switching off the machine and removing the detergent drawer. Soak it in hot water mixed with dishwashing liquid or vinegar. While it’s soaking, clean the compartment with a microfiber cloth and a toothbrush for stubborn grime.
STEP 2
The Washing Machine Drain Filter
Locate the drain filter, often found at the bottom corner of your machine. Remove it and soak in hot water to dislodge detergent and lint. Clean the machine interior before replacing the filter.
STEP 3
The Washing Machine Drum
Spray the drum with white vinegar and wipe it with a microfiber cloth. Avoid frequent application near the rubber seal to prevent corrosion.
STEP 4
The Washing Machine Rubber Seal
Bad odours often originate from the rubber seal. Run an empty cycle with baking soda in the drum at 90°C, then wipe down the seal with warm soapy water.
STEP 5
Front Loading Washing Machine Exterior
Use white vinegar or antibacterial spray to clean the exterior. For stainless steel models, consider a specific spray for a polished finish.
STEP 6
Top Loading Washing Machine
Set the machine to its hottest cycle and add white vinegar. Pause the cycle to let it soak, then complete with baking soda for a thorough clean.
10 Essential Washing Machine Cleaning Tips
1. Invest in White Vinegar and Baking Soda. These staples are versatile cleaners for your machine, effectively tackling odours and mould.
2. Use Washing Up Liquid or Dishwasher Soap. These can quickly address mould and mildew, preventing deeper cleaning later.
3. Avoid Overusing Bleach. Excessive bleach can damage your machine and clothes. Use sparingly and rinse thoroughly.
4. Clean Regularly. Routine cleaning, at least twice a year, keeps your machine in top condition.
5. Use Laundry Detergent for Cleaning. Biological detergents can break down dirt and bacteria during long cycles.
6. Check for Cleaning Cycle. Settings Some machines have specific cleaning cycle settings—use them to simplify cleaning if available.
7. Use Sodium Percarbonate for Odours. This is a safer alternative to bleach, effective against bad smells.
8. Combat Limescale with Vinegar or Tablets. These solutions help prevent hard water damage and protect your machine.
9. Air Out Your Machine Regularly. Prevent bad smells by letting the drum and drawer air out.
10. Buy Cleaning Products in Bulk. Save time and money with bulk purchases of essential cleaning supplies.
Maintenance: 3 Tips for a Cleaner Washing Machine
Keep It Dry After each wash, leave the door open to let moisture evaporate, preventing mould growth.
Use High-Quality Detergent Quality detergents reduce residue, helping keep the machine cleaner.
Regular Inspections Check hoses and connections periodically to ensure there are no leaks or blockages.
By following these steps and tips, you can ensure your washing machine stays clean and efficient, providing fresh laundry every time.
Regular maintenance not only prevents issues but also extends the life of your appliance.
Keep your washing machine in top condition with these practical cleaning techniques.
FAQ
Q.
Why do I need to clean my washing machine?
A.
Over time, detergent residue, grime, and mould can build up inside your machine, causing odours and reduced performance. Regular cleaning helps maintain freshness and efficiency.
Q.
How often should I clean my washing machine?
A.
It's recommended to clean your washing machine every few months to prevent build-up and maintain optimal performance.
Q.
What parts of the washing machine should be cleaned regularly?
A.
Key areas include the detergent drawer, drain filter, drum, rubber seal, and exterior. Cleaning these monthly helps prevent odours and blockages.
Q.
Can I use vinegar and baking soda together to clean the machine?
A.
Yes, they can be used safely in separate cycles—vinegar in the first hot wash, followed by baking soda in the second.
Q.
Is it okay to use bleach to clean a washing machine?
A.
Bleach can be effective but should be used sparingly. Avoid combining it with vinegar and always rinse thoroughly afterward.