How to clean your washing machine: 15 things you should know | LG UK

1. Invest in White Vinegar and Baking Soda. These staples are versatile cleaners for your machine, effectively tackling odours and mould.

2. Use Washing Up Liquid or Dishwasher Soap. These can quickly address mould and mildew, preventing deeper cleaning later.

3. Avoid Overusing Bleach. Excessive bleach can damage your machine and clothes. Use sparingly and rinse thoroughly.

4. Clean Regularly. Routine cleaning, at least twice a year, keeps your machine in top condition.

5. Use Laundry Detergent for Cleaning. Biological detergents can break down dirt and bacteria during long cycles.

6. Check for Cleaning Cycle. Settings Some machines have specific cleaning cycle settings—use them to simplify cleaning if available.

7. Use Sodium Percarbonate for Odours. This is a safer alternative to bleach, effective against bad smells.

8. Combat Limescale with Vinegar or Tablets. These solutions help prevent hard water damage and protect your machine.

9. Air Out Your Machine Regularly. Prevent bad smells by letting the drum and drawer air out.

10. Buy Cleaning Products in Bulk. Save time and money with bulk purchases of essential cleaning supplies.