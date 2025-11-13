About Cookies on This Site

LG Washing Machines in Saudi Arabia

Explore LG’s AI-powered washers for Saudi homes. From space-saving WashTower™ to Front Load and Top Load models, enjoy AI DD™, TurboWash™, and ThinQ™ for smarter, energy-efficient laundry.

Modern Saudi home with LG WashTower™, Front Load and Top Load washers featuring AI DD™, TurboWash™, and ThinQ™.

AI-Powered Smart Laundry

Smart Laundry, Every Day

Smarter fabric care with AI DD™, TurboWash™ 360 and LG ThinQ™.

Smarter fabric care with AI

On select Front Load washers and WashTower™, AI DD™ analyzes each load to optimize motion and time for gentle, thorough cleaning—ideal for abayas and everyday wear across Saudi homes.

Learn More
Close-up of LG AI Core-Tech chip symbolizing AI DD™ smart fabric care for Front Load washers and WashTower™ in Saudi Arabia.

White T-shirt with red and blue digital light scanning effect across the middle, on a black background
Fabric Care

Wash and dry cycles¹⁾ tailored for each load keep clothes clean efficiently.

Front view of LG washing machine door with shirt inside and circular progress graphic decreasing around the glass
Energy Efficiency

Saves energy²⁾ with precise inverter control and an intelligent laundry care algorithms³⁾.

Front view of black LG washing machine with sound wave graphic and dB icon indicating reduced noise level
Low Noise & Vibration

Enjoy quieter laundry days with a direct motor⁴⁾ that reduces vibration for smoother performance.

LG Front Load washer cutaway showing AI DD™ chip optimizing motion and time for smart, gentle cleaning in Saudi homes.

Washing Machine

AI DD™ Smart Fabric Detection

On select Front Load washers and WashTower™, AI DD™ detects fabric type⁵⁾ and weight, adjusting 6 Motion and wash time for deep yet gentle cleaning ideal for abayas and daily wear in Saudi homes.

AI DD™ Smart Fabric Detection Learn More
LG dryer with cutaway view showing AI DUAL Inverter on the left, and full dark front-load model on the right

Dryer

AI DUAL Inverter™ Smart Drying

On select washer dryers, AI DUAL Inverter™ and Sensor Dry⁶⁾ adjust temperature and time. Control easily with LG ThinQ™ for efficient drying in Saudi homes, backed by 10-year warranty⁷⁾.

AI DUAL Inverter™ Smart Drying Learn More
LG WashTower™ in a modern Saudi laundry space featuring stacked washer and dryer with AI DD™ and Sensor Dry functions.
WashTower™

Save space with a single unit. Large capacity and easy center controls.

LG Top Load washer in a family laundry room showing large capacity drum and TurboDrum™ water flow for efficient cleaning.
Top-Loading Washing Machine

Easy top access with big capacity. TurboWash3D helps clean fast yet gently.

All-in-one LG Washer Dryer in a compact Saudi laundry setup showing AI DD™ smart washing and drying convenience.
Washer Dryer Combo

Keeps clothes fresh and hygienic with steam-powered care that removes odours and germs⁸⁾.

*Fur, leather or silk items should only be treated with the Air Fresh cycle.

Highlight Features

Innovations designed to fit real-life wash days

LG Front Load washer drum showing large capacity design ideal for big Saudi family laundry loads.
Bigger Capacity

Handle larger loads with expanded drum⁹⁾ for bedding and weekly laundry, reducing wash runs.

Top Load washer with swirling 3D water motion and Jet Spray illustrating fast, deep cleaning using TurboWash3D™ technology.
TurboWash3D™

3D water flow with Jet Spray and TurboDrum cleans fast yet gently, helping save time and energy.

Smartphone controlling LG WashTower™ over Wi-Fi via LG ThinQ™ app showing smart alerts and remote laundry management.
LG ThinQ™

Control and monitor cycles with LG ThinQ. Get alerts and Smart Diagnosis via Wi-Fi¹⁰⁾

Quick Guide for your Washing Machine Setup

Step-by-step help for choosing the right product and preparing your space.

Lineup of LG WashTower™, Front Load, and Top Load washers shown in a home laundry setting with simple comparison icons.

Buying Guide

Your washing made better

Compare types features and sizes, and get tips to choose the right washer with confidence.

Your washing made better Learn More

Learn More

Installation Guide

Plan your space before installation

Follow simple steps to check space, connect, level, and finish a smooth installation.

Learn More
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

‒After 10 washes the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

‒Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times those options are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency Washers

‒Using the EU EEI method results show up to 55% 40% 30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs the minimum threshold of class A under the EU methodology Reg 2019 2014.

‒Figures are based on LG measurements using the EU EEI method and are for reference only local labeling may differ. Available on select models.

3)Energy Efficiency Dryers

‒Using the EU EEI method results show Up to 26% 15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs the minimum threshold of class A+++ under the EU methodology Reg 392 2012 when set to Eco program.

‒A+++ minus 26% indicates LG’s highest efficiency rating within the referenced lineup under the EU method and is for reference only local labeling may differ. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

‒Select LG Washing Machines are engineered for low noise and stable performance results may vary by installation and usage environment.

‒Internal testing included models evaluated under EN based methods details may vary by model.

‒Vibration sensor is included on 615 565 mm depth models only excluding Slim type.

5)AI Wash washer

‒Tested by Intertek Jan 2023 AI Wash with a 3 kg load vs Cotton cycle reference model in test spec.

‒AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

‒Use AI Wash with similar fabric types and suitable detergent not all fabrics are detected.

‒Actual results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™ dryer

‒Tested by Intertek Jul 2024 vs Cotton cycle AI Dry showed 32.1% shorter drying time and 9.1% lower energy with a 3 kg mixed load reference model in test spec. Results may vary by fabric type thickness and conditions.

‒AI sensing activates when the load is under 5 kg. Use AI Dry with similar fabric types not all fabrics are detected.

7)Warranty

‒Up to 10 year limited warranty on motor washers or compressor select dryers parts only labor charges apply.

‒Terms models and coverage may vary check with LG or your retailer.

8)Hygiene & allergen care

‒Tested by Intertek verified to reduce 99.9% of E coli and S epidermidis on the tested cycle.

‒BAF approved on select models performance and scope of approval may vary by model market. Not a medical device.

9)Bigger Capacity

‒The number of Friction Dampers and Weight Balance components may vary by model.

‒Increased capacity reference plus 3 kg on 615 mm depth and plus 2 kg on 565 475 mm depth vs prior LG models model codes vary by region.

10)LG ThinQ™

‒Smart features and voice assistant compatibility may vary by country and model. Wi Fi LG account and compatible app are required check availability and services with LG or your retailer.