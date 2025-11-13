*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

‒After 10 washes the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

‒Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times those options are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency Washers

‒Using the EU EEI method results show up to 55% 40% 30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs the minimum threshold of class A under the EU methodology Reg 2019 2014.

‒Figures are based on LG measurements using the EU EEI method and are for reference only local labeling may differ. Available on select models.

3)Energy Efficiency Dryers

‒Using the EU EEI method results show Up to 26% 15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index vs the minimum threshold of class A+++ under the EU methodology Reg 392 2012 when set to Eco program.

‒A+++ minus 26% indicates LG’s highest efficiency rating within the referenced lineup under the EU method and is for reference only local labeling may differ. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

‒Select LG Washing Machines are engineered for low noise and stable performance results may vary by installation and usage environment.

‒Internal testing included models evaluated under EN based methods details may vary by model.

‒Vibration sensor is included on 615 565 mm depth models only excluding Slim type.

5)AI Wash washer

‒Tested by Intertek Jan 2023 AI Wash with a 3 kg load vs Cotton cycle reference model in test spec.

‒AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

‒Use AI Wash with similar fabric types and suitable detergent not all fabrics are detected.

‒Actual results may vary depending on clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™ dryer

‒Tested by Intertek Jul 2024 vs Cotton cycle AI Dry showed 32.1% shorter drying time and 9.1% lower energy with a 3 kg mixed load reference model in test spec. Results may vary by fabric type thickness and conditions.

‒AI sensing activates when the load is under 5 kg. Use AI Dry with similar fabric types not all fabrics are detected.

7)Warranty

‒Up to 10 year limited warranty on motor washers or compressor select dryers parts only labor charges apply.

‒Terms models and coverage may vary check with LG or your retailer.

8)Hygiene & allergen care

‒Tested by Intertek verified to reduce 99.9% of E coli and S epidermidis on the tested cycle.

‒BAF approved on select models performance and scope of approval may vary by model market. Not a medical device.

9)Bigger Capacity

‒The number of Friction Dampers and Weight Balance components may vary by model.

‒Increased capacity reference plus 3 kg on 615 mm depth and plus 2 kg on 565 475 mm depth vs prior LG models model codes vary by region.

10)LG ThinQ™

‒Smart features and voice assistant compatibility may vary by country and model. Wi Fi LG account and compatible app are required check availability and services with LG or your retailer.