24" | IPS monitor s rozlišením Full HD
24BA550 EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Kde koupit

Podpora

24" | IPS monitor s rozlišením Full HD

Hlavní funkce

  • 23,8" IPS displej s rozlišením Full HD (1920 × 1080)
  • Vestavěné napájení a reproduktor
  • Obnovovací frekvence 100 Hz
  • Aplikace LG Switch
  • Režim čtečky a Flicker Safe
  • Stojan s nastavitelným náklonem, výškou, natočením do strany a otočením (obousměrně)
Další

23,8" IPS displej s rozlišením Full HD

Přesné barvy a široké pozorovací úhly

Monitor LG Full HD (1920 × 1080) s technologií IPS poskytuje jasné a konzistentní barvy. Dokáže zajistit přesnou reprodukci barev a umožňuje uživatelům sledovat obrazovku v širokém pozorovacím úhlu.

Pracovní plocha na stole s monitorem a držákem dokumentů.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Produktivita

23,8" IPS s rozlišením Full HD (1920 × 1080)

Obnovovací frekvence 100 Hz

CLI (Příkazový řádek)

Použitelnost

Aplikace LG Switch

Vestavěné napájení a reproduktor

Různé porty

Pohodlí a důvěra

Ergonomický stojan

Režim čtečky a Flicker Safe

EPEAT a Energy Star

Všestranné firemní monitory pro různá pracoviště

Tento všestranný monitor dokáže díky jasnému displeji IPS a téměř bezrámečkovému provedení na třech stranách pokrýt různé práce na mnoha místech, například v kancelářích, veřejných institucích a zákaznických službách.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Integrovaný modul napájení

Maximální využití stolu

Díky vestavěnému napájení mohou být pracovní stanice navrženy elegantně a bez rušivých prvků. To umožňuje lepší využití a organizaci prostoru a vytváří čistší a efektivnější pracovní prostředí.

Pohled shora ukazuje čisté uspořádání pracovní stanice díky vestavěnému zdroji napájení.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Řada portů

Různá rozhraní

Monitor 24BA550 je vybaven několika porty, které uživatelům přinášejí lepší možnosti připojení. Díky více portům můžete snadno připojit mnoho zařízení a vytvořit si efektivní pracoviště.

Pohled zepředu na pracovní stanici s několika zařízeními připojenými k monitorům.

  • Ikona HDMI.

    HDMI 1.4

  • Ikona DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • Ikona USB pro přijem.

    2× USB 3.0 / 2× USB 2.0 pro přijem

  • Ikona USB 3.0 pro odesílání.

    USB 3.0 pro odesílání

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Kabely HDMI, USB A na B a DisplayPort jsou součástí balení.

* Klávesnice a myš nejsou součástí balení.

Boční pohled zobrazující scénu videokonference na monitoru.

Integrované reproduktory

Vše připraveno pro virtuální schůzky

Monitor 24BA550 je vybaven vestavěnými reproduktory, takže při účasti na webových konferencích nebo sledování videí není třeba instalovat další reproduktory. 

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* K videokonferencím je nutná webová kamera, která není součástí balení (prodává se samostatně). 

Rychlá frekvence 100 Hz zajišťuje plynulé načítání snímků v různých programech.

Obnovovací frekvence 100 Hz

Hladký průběh práce

Rychlá obnovovací frekvence 100 Hz zajišťuje plynulé načítání v různých programech. Pomáhá snižovat zasekávání obrazovky a rozmazávání pohybu, čímž zvyšuje produktivitu práce.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* To platí ve srovnání s modely s obnovovací frekvencí nižší než 100 Hz.

Aplikace LG Switch pomáhá optimalizovat monitor pro efektivní pracovní prostředí. Displej můžete rozdělit do šesti oblastí, spravovat rozvrhy nebo snadno spustit platformu pro videohovory pomocí namapovaných klávesových zkratek.

Aplikace LG Switch

Bleskové přepínání

Aplikace LG Switch pomáhá optimalizovat monitor pro efektivní pracovní prostředí. Displej můžete rozdělit do šesti oblastí, spravovat rozvrhy nebo snadno spustit platformu pro videohovory pomocí namapované klávesové zkratky.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Chcete-li si stáhnout nejnovější verzi aplikace LG Switch, navštivte web LG.COM.

Ergonomický design

Snadné a pohodlné

Monitor 24BA550 podporuje nastavení náklonu, natočení do strany, otočení a výšky, takže si každý, kdo tráví před monitorem dlouhou dobu, může vytvořit komfortní pracoviště. Náš ergonomický stojan také usnadňuje komunikaci se zákazníky nebo kolegy, protože umožňuje nastavení výšky směrem dolů.

Recepční hovoří s mužem na recepci.

Dva zaměstnanci a zaměstnankyně diskutují a dívají se přitom na monitor v kanceláři.

Ikona stojanu na jedno zacvaknutí.

Stojan na jedno zacvaknutí

Snadná instalace

Ikona nastavení náklonu/výšky.

Náklon/výška

-5–21° / 150 mm

Ikona nastavení natočení do strany.

Natáčení do strany

±45°

Ikona nastavení otočení.

Otočení

Obousměrné

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

Vizuální komfort

Režim čtečky

Režim čtečky upravuje teplotu barev a jas, díky čemuž zmírňuje únavu očí a poskytuje pohodlí při čtení dokumentů na monitoru.

Režim Flicker Safe

Režim Flicker Safe snižuje neviditelné blikání obrazovky a pomáhá tak redukovat únavu zraku. 

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Výše uvedená funkce se může lišit v závislosti na skutečných podmínkách použití, které uživatel používá.

CLI (Příkazový řádek)

Pokročilá správa monitorů

Firemní monitory LG nabízejí CLI (Příkazový řádek) – software pro efektivní správu zařízení. Správci IT mohou prostřednictvím serverového programu dávkově aktualizovat firmware a upravovat nastavení, jako je režim videa, jas a doba odezvy.

* Obrázky jsou simulované pro lepší pochopení funkce. Od skutečného použití se mohou lišit.

* Funkce CLI (Příkazový řádek) jsou dostupné pouze pro vlastnosti podporované zakoupeným monitorem a rozsah podporovaných vlastností se může lišit v závislosti na modelu.

Logo prstového srdce.

Lepší život pro všechny

Monitor 24BA550 splňuje řadu norem, jako jsou Energy Star a EPEAT.

  • Logo TCO.

    TCO certified

  • Logo ENERGY STAR.

    Certifikace ENERGY STAR

  • Logo PCF.

    PCF certified

  • Logo EPEAT®.

    EPEAT® registered

Tisk

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    24"

  • Rozlišení

    1920 x 1080

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Doba odezvy

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Náklon / Výška / Rotace / Pivot

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ panelu

    IPS

  • Doba odezvy

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Rozlišení

    1920 x 1080

  • Barevná hloubka (počet barev)

    16.7M

  • Pozorovací úhel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrastní poměr (typ.)

    1300:1

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Zakřivení panelu

    Ne

  • Barevný gamut (min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Jas (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kontrastní poměr (min.)

    910:1

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Barevná hloubka (Bit)

    8 bit

  • Rozteč pixelů [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [cm]

    60.4

  • Úhlopříčka obrazovky [palce]

    24"

INFORMACE

  • Název produktu

    24BA550-B.AEUQ

KONEKTIVITA

  • Vstup zvuku

    Ne

  • D-Sub

    Ano (1x)

  • DVI-D

    Ne

  • HDMI

    Ano (1x)

  • DisplayPort

    Ano (1x)

  • USB-C

    Ne

  • Vestavěný KVM

    Ne

  • Komponentní (rozlišení)

    Ne

  • Kompozitní (rozlišení)

    Ne

  • Verze DP

    1.2

  • Výstup pro sluchátka

    3bodový - pouze zvuk

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Ne

  • Vstup pro mikrofon

    Ne

  • SPDIF výstup (optický digitální zvukový výstup)

    Ne

FUNKCE

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Ne

  • Color Weakness

    Ano

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Ne

  • DAS režim

    Ano

  • VRR

    Ne

  • Automatické přepínání vstupů obrazu

    Ano

  • Automatický jas

    Ne

  • Stabilizace černé

    Ano

  • Crosshair

    Ne

  • Dolby Vision™

    Ne

  • Ochrana proti blikání (Flicker Safe)

    Ano

  • Počítadlo FPS

    Ne

  • HDR 10

    Ne

  • HDR Efekt

    Ne

  • Technologie redukce rozmazání pohybu (Motion Blur)

    Ne

  • PBP

    Ne

  • PIP

    Ne

  • Režim čtení

    Ano

  • Inteligentní úspora energie

    Ano

  • Super rozlišení+

    Ano

  • Uživatelsky definovaná klávesa

    Ne

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOSTROZMĚRY/HMOTNOST

  • Rozměry balení (š x v x h) [mm]

    610 x 165 x 482

  • Rozměr bez stojanu (š x v x h) [mm]

    538.6 x 319.8 x 50.8

  • Rozměr se stojanem (š x v x h) [mm]

    538.6 x 508.9 x 239.9

  • Hmotnost při přepravě [kg]

    6.8

  • Hmotnost bez stojanu [kg]

    2.65

  • Hmotnost balení [kg]

    4.45

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (režim spánku)

    0,5 W

  • Spotřeba energie (ErP)

    13 kWh

  • Typ

    Vestavěný adapter

  • Vstup střídavého proudu

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

APLIKACE

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ano

DESIGN

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Náklon / Výška / Rotace / Pivot

  • Montáž na stěnu [mm]

    100 x 100

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Adaptér

    Vestavěný adapter

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

