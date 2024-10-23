Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32" herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED s duálním režimem | 4K UHD, 0,03 ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Energetická třída : CZ
Energetická třída : CZ
32" herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED s duálním režimem | 4K UHD, 0,03 ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

32GS95UV-B

32" herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED s duálním režimem | 4K UHD, 0,03 ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400

Front view
Herní monitor UltraGear™ OLED.

Velká výhoda při hraní

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Nový žánr
herních monitorů

Staňte se svědky velkého třesku v podobě inovativní technologie Dual-Mode. Tento monitor přináší nový žánr, uspokojí všechny hráče a uvede je do zcela nové éry hraní.

* Na videu je pro ilustraci zobrazen stejný model v černé barvě. Podívejte se na obrázky v galerii pořízené se skutečným produktem.

Displej

32" 4K UHD OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

Antireflex a nízká odrazivost

Rychlost

Duální režim (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)

Doba odezvy 0,03 ms (GtG)

240Hz z DisplayPort a HDMI

Technologie

Reproduktor 7Wx2 s technologií DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

4K OLED monitor ještě širší.

32” 4K OLED

A v neposlední řadě
širší 32" displej OLED 4K

Dopřejte si širší herní zážitek s 32" 4K OLED navrženým pro hráče, kteří se chtějí ponořit do širšího světa. Skvěle se hodí k vašemu stolu a svým velkolepým vzhledem vás opravdu uchvátí.

* Na videu je pro ilustraci zobrazen stejný model v černé barvě. Podívejte se na obrázky v galerii pořízené se skutečným produktem.

* Displej je širší než běžně používaný 27palcový displej.

4K OLED monitor ještě širší.

Duální režim,
dvojnásobný zážitek

Netřeba váhat mezi obnovovací frekvencí a rozlišením. Díky duálnímu režimu s certifikací VESA se můžete ponořit do graficky bohatých her při UHD 240 Hz a okamžitě přepnout na FHD 480 Hz na 24" nebo 27" monitoru a hrát rychlé hry pouhým stisknutím klávesové zkratky.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Výkon duálního režimu se může lišit v závislosti na typu hry.

Ještě jasnější OLED

Velkolepost
úžasné hry

Zářivý displej OLED posouvá živé barvy na novou úroveň. Díky standardní svítivosti 275 nitů a špičkovému jasu 1300 nitů je obraz na tomto monitoru jasný a živý, takže nikdy nebudete hrát ve tmě.

Brilliance to magnificent play

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Jas monitoru je srovnáván s předchozím modelem LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.

* Jas: 250 nitů (min.), 275 nitů (typ.).

Micro Lens Array+

Evoluce OLED

Náš UltraGear™ OLED s technologií Micro Lens Array+ představuje o 37,5 % vyšší jas (SDR) oproti MLA.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Exploze barev

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 díky kontrastnímu poměru 1,5M a DCI-P3 98.5% (typ.) oživí každou scénu realistickými detaily, ať už je jasná nebo tmavá.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* 1,5 m:1 je kontrastní poměr při 25% APL.

* Hodnota bodu průměrného stupně jasu (APL) se udává v procentech a označuje hodnotu mezi úrovní černé a referenční úrovní bílé.

Extrémně rychlá
doba odezvy 0,03 ms

Díky době odezvy 0,03 ms (GtG), která snižuje inverzní ghosting a pomáhá jasně vykreslovat objekty, si můžete vychutnat hru s plynulejším pohybem a neskutečnou vizuální plynulostí.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Na obrazovce monitoru se zobrazuje závodní hra a zvuk vychází z reproduktorů ve spodní části monitoru.

Reproduktor 7Wx2 s technologií DTS® Virtual:X™

Prostorový zvuk

Hluboký zvuk z vestavěných 7Wx2 stereo reproduktorů umocňuje pohlcující herní zážitek. Díky technologii DTS® Virtual:X™ simulující až 7.1 kanálů, můžete vnímat prostorový zvuk hry jako nikdy předtím.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Design zaměřený na hráče

Vytvořte si vlastní herní místnost díky zjednodušenému a jedinečnému designu Unity Hexagonal Design. Nastavitelná základna, která podporuje natáčení, náklon, výšku a otáčení, vám umožní pohodlnější hraní her.

Nový jednotný šestihranný design s L stojanem.
Přední obrázek v ambientním střihu.
Obrázek zadního světla v ambientním výřezu.
Ikona nastavení natočení do strany.

Natáčení do strany

-30°~+30°

Ikona nastavení sklonu.

Sklon

-8°~+15°

Ikona nastavení výšky.

Výška

110m

Ikona možnosti otáčení.

Otočení

Po směru hodinových ručiček

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Stojan ve tvaru písmene L,
efektivní úspora místa při hraní her

Přehledný stojan ve tvaru písmene L s nastavitelným natáčením je navržen tak, aby zabíral co nejméně místa na stole a omezoval mrtvý prostor. Hráčům poskytuje větší prostor pro hraní her, což jim zajišťuje pohodlnější herní zážitek.

Uprostřed stolu je umístěn 32″ herní monitor OLED a kolem něj různá IT zařízení.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Plynulý herní zážitek

Snímek s porovnáním herní plynulosti – levý snímek se trhá a pravý snímek je bez trhání.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Tento monitor je testovaný a oficiálně ověřený jako kompatibilní s technologií G-SYNC® společnosti NVIDIA (NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible). Poskytuje kvalitní herní zážitek s výrazným snížením trhání nebo zasekávání.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Nabízí certifikaci VESA AdaptiveSync Display, zaměřenou na hraní her s výrazně vyšší obnovovací frekvencí a nízkou latencí. Užijte si plynulejší herní obraz bez trhání a přehrávání videa bez trhání.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Díky technologii FreeSync™ Premium Pro si hráči mohou vychutnat plynulý a hladký pohyb ve hrách s vysokým rozlišením a rychlým tempem. Výrazně snižuje trhání a zasekávání obrazu.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Výkonnost této funkce je porovnávána s modely bez použití technologie synchronizace.

* V závislosti na síťovém připojení může dojít k chybám nebo zpoždění.

Vneste do své
hry ostrost

Monitor získal certifikaci VESA ClearMR 13000, která umožňuje při hraní her sledovat pohyb stejně jasně jako statický obraz s neuvěřitelně sníženým rozmazáním pohybu.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Antireflex a nízká odrazivost

Zobrazujte si pouze svou hru

Použití antireflexní a nízkoodrazové technologie může zajistit lepší zážitek ze sledování kdekoli tím, že snižuje rušivé prvky na obrazovce i v okolním světelném prostředí.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

Pohodlné, ale živé

Díky technologii LG Live Color Low Blue Light si užijete skvělý herní zážitek při zachování komfortu pro oči.

* Panely LG OLED získaly od UL certifikáty Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free a Low Blue Light.

* Číslo certifikátu: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

* Výše uvedená funkce se může lišit v závislosti na výpočetním prostředí nebo podmínkách uživatele.

Hráči si užijí hru s obnovovací frekvencí 240 snímků podporovanou rozhraním DP 1.4 nebo HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 a HDMI 2.1

Zvyšte svůj herní výkon
s OLED displejem

Monitor dokáže využívat obnovovací frekvenci až 240 Hz z portů DP a HDMI, takže hráči si mohou naplno užívat rozlišení 4K UHD a 240 Hz buď prostřednictvím portů DisplayPort, nebo HDMI.

* Podporuje rychlou obnovovací frekvenci až 4K UHD při 240 Hz. Ke správné funkci je nutná grafická karta podporující kabel DP 1.4 nebo HDMI 2.1.

* DP a HDMI kabely jsou součástí balení.

* Grafická karta NENÍ součástí balení. Je možné ji zakoupit samostatně.

K monitoru je připojen čtyřpólový kabel sluchátek.

4pólový výstup pro sluchátka

Plugin pro působivý
zvukový efekt

Stačí jednoduše připojit soupravu se 4pólovými sluchátky a užívat si hraní při hlasovém chatu. Vychutnejte si též pohlcující zvuk DTS Headphone:X, který nabízí virtuální 3D audio.

* Náhlavní soupravy NEJSOU součástí balení. Je možné je zakoupit samostatně.

Herní grafické uživatelské rozhraní

Oceňované herní grafické uživatelské rozhraní (GUI)

Pomocí rozhraní OnScreen Display a OnScreen Control si hráči mohou snadno přizpůsobit nastavení od úpravy základních možností monitoru až po registraci „uživatelem definované klávesy“, pro kterou lze nastavit klávesovou zkratku.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Chcete-li si stáhnout nejnovější verzi softwaru OnScreen Control, navštivte web LG.COM.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 1] Vypnout režim inteligentní úspory energie.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 2] Nastavit herní režim jako Hráč 1.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 3] Nastavte hodnotu Jas na 100.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 4] Nastavte špičkový jas na hodnotu Vysoký.

Obrázek GUI nastavení INTELIGENTNÍ ÚSPORY ENERGIE.
Obrázek nastavení GUI herního režimu.
Obrázek nastavení GUI pro Jas.
Obrázek nastavení GUI na hodnotu Špičkový jas.
Obrázek GUI nastavení INTELIGENTNÍ ÚSPORY ENERGIE.
Obrázek nastavení GUI herního režimu.
Obrázek nastavení GUI pro Jas.
Obrázek nastavení GUI na hodnotu Špičkový jas.
Obrázek GUI nastavení INTELIGENTNÍ ÚSPORY ENERGIE.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 1] Vypnout režim inteligentní úspory energie.

Obrázek nastavení GUI herního režimu.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 2] Nastavit herní režim jako Hráč 1.

Obrázek nastavení GUI pro Jas.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 3] Nastavte hodnotu Jas na 100.

Obrázek nastavení GUI na hodnotu Špičkový jas.

Rychlá nastavení pro jasnější OLED

[Option 4] Nastavte špičkový jas na hodnotu Vysoký.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Při výběru výše uvedených možností se může zvýšit spotřeba energie.

* K vypálení displeje může dojít při výběru kterékoli z výše uvedených možností.

Jak chránit displej OLED

Výskytu poobrazů či vypalování displeje můžete zabránit zapnutím funkce „OLED Screen Move“, která v pravidelných intervalech mírně posouvá obrazovku, „Spořič obrazovky“ a „Čištění obrazu“.

* Tuto funkci lze ovládat nebo nastavit pomocí čtyřsměrového joysticku na monitoru.

* Touto metodou nelze zabránit každému paobrazu nebo vypálení displeje. 

Dynamic Action Sync

Snížení vstupního zpoždění díky funkci Dynamic Action Sync umožňuje hráčům zachytit kritické okamžiky v reálném čase a rychle reagovat.

Stabilizace černé - Black Stabilizer

Stabilizace černé barvy - Black Stabilizer pomáhá hráčům odhalovat odstřelovače číhající v nejtemnějších zákoutích a rychle se orientovat v bleskových explozích.

Zaměřovač

Cílový bod je zafixován na střed, aby se zvýšila přesnost střelby.

Počítadlo FPS

Počítadlo FPS názorně ukazuje, jak dobře se vše načítá. Ať už editujete videa, hrajete hry nebo sledujete film, počítá se každý snímek a díky počítadlu FPS budete mít údaje v reálném čase.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Když je aktivováno počítadlo FPS, není k dispozici zaměřovač.

* Počítadlo FPS může zobrazit hodnotu, která překračuje maximální obnovovací frekvenci monitoru.

* Počítadlo FPS (počet snímků za sekundu): Měření počtu snímků za sekundu.

Kalibrační software LG Calibration Studio.

LG Calibration Studio

Aktualizace přesných barev

Pomocí hardwarové kalibrace LG Calibration Studio si můžete dopřát pokročilou kvalitu barev s rozsáhlým barevným spektrem a konzistencí.

* Obrázky byly simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkcí a mohou se lišit od skutečných uživatelských zkušeností.

* Software a snímač NEJSOU součástí balení. Nejnovější software LG Calibration Studio si můžete stáhnout na webu LG.COM.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Rozlišení

    3840 x 2160

  • Typ panelu

    OLED

  • Poměr stran

    16:9

  • Barevný gamut (typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Barevná hloubka (počet barev)

    1.07 Mld

  • Kontrastní poměr (typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Doba odezvy

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Obnovovací frekvence (max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Pozorovací úhel (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Rozteč pixelů [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814 mm

  • Kontrastní poměr (min.)

    1200000:1

  • Barevný gamut (min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Jas (typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Jas (min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

INFORMACE

  • Název produktu

    UltraGear

  • Modelový rok

    2024

FUNKCE

  • HDR 10

    Ano

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR Trueblack400

  • HW kalibrace

    ANO - LG Calibration Studio

  • Automatický jas

    Ne

  • Ochrana proti blikání (Flicker Safe)

    Ne

  • Režim čtení

    Ano

  • Super rozlišení+

    Ne

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium PRO

  • VRR

    Ano

  • Stabilizace černé

    Ano

  • Crosshair

    Ano

  • Počítadlo FPS

    Ano

  • PBP

    Ne

  • PIP

    Ne

  • Inteligentní úspora energie

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision™

    Ne

  • Technologie redukce rozmazání pohybu (Motion Blur)

    Ne

  • Přetaktování

    Ne

  • Uživatelsky definovaná klávesa

    Ano

  • Automatické přepínání vstupů obrazu

    Ano

  • RGB LED osvětlení

    ANO - Unity Hexagon Lighting

DESIGN

  • Nastavení polohy displeje

    Naklápění/Výškově nastavitelné/Otáčení/Rotace

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie (max.)

    36 kWh / 1000 h

  • Spotřeba energie (režim spánku)

    0,5 W

  • Vstup střídavého proudu

    100~240Vac (50/60Hz)

  • Typ

    Externí napájecí adapter

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Zobrazovací port

    Ano

  • HDMI

    Ano (verze 2.1)

  • Napájecí kabel

    Ano

  • USB A na B

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

