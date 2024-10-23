PRACÍ SET | LG Pračka FSR5A94WH+ Sušička RC81V5AV7N|Doprava zdarma|LG Česká Republika

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PRACÍ SET | LG Pračka FSR5A94WH+ Sušička RC81V5AV7N + Výsuvný mezikus ZDARMA

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

  • Uvítací sleva 5% za registraci

  • Výhodné prací sety se slevou 15%

  • 15% sleva na příští nákup

  • Odborná pomoc při výběru produktu od LG Asistenta v chatu s 2% slevou

LAUNWDSN22

(0)
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 3

DSTWH

Mezikus LG | DSTWH | Nosnost: 16kg | Spojovací díl pro pračku a sušičku s výsuvem | Barva: bílá | 6,5 x 60 x 59,5 cm |
Front View

FSR5A94WH

9 kg parní pračka LG | A | 1400 ot./min | Direct Drive™ | AI DD™
MEZ69222239 FSR5A94WH 23.12.8变更.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
RC81V5AV7N

RC81V5AV7N

8 kg sušička LG | Dual Inverter | automatické čištění kondenzátoru | ThinQ™
EL_RC81V5AV7N(D)_EU.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Co je to AI DD™

ezDispense

Přesné a flexibilní dávkování

Funkce ezDispense automaticky uvolňuje přesné množství pracího prostředku a umožňuje společně používat obě přihrádky na aviváž a prací prostředek až pro 35 dávek pracího prostředku.

* Obrázek výrobku na obrázku a videu slouží pouze k ilustračním účelům a může se od skutečného výrobku lišit.
* Až 20 pracích cyklů s normální úrovní dávkování (várka 5 kg). Testováno interní laboratoří společnosti LG. Prací cyklus „Bavlna“ s úrovní dávkování pracího prostředku „Normální“.
* Vypere až 35 várek při používání přihrádek na prací prostředek a aviváž pro prací prostředek. Testováno interní laboratoří společnosti LG. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolním prostředí a nastavením dávkování.

Dokonale čisté za 59 minut

TurboWash

Dokonale čisté za 59 minut

S technologií TurboWash™ bude vaše prádlo důkladně vyprané za 59 minut.*

*Testováno společností Intertek, v březnu 2019. Na základě testovacího protokolu IEC 60456, verze 5.0. Program TurboWash 39 s 5kg náplní podle IEC ve srovnání s běžným pracím programem Bavlna se zapnutou přídavnou funkcí TurboWash (modely (F4V9RWP2W a FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolních podmínkách.

Méně pomačkání a lepší péče

Steam™

Parní péče

Technologie LG Steam™ redukuje alergeny, jako jsou prachoví roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo respirační onemocnění.

**Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation), snižuje domácí alergeny jako jsou prachoví roztoči.

Méně vibrací a hluku

Méně vibrací a hluku

Inverter Direct Drive motor s přímým připojením k bubnu, který pohání naše pračky, je super spolehlivý a skutečně tichý. Víme, že je jedním z nejlepších motorů praček na trhu, což je důvodem, proč na všechny naše pračky poskytujeme standardní desetiletou záruku na motor a jeho součásti1. To není úplně standardní, že?

*Doporučená maximální kapacita se může lišit pro každý prací program, další podrobnosti naleznete v příručce uživatele.
110letá záruka na Direct Drive motor praček (jen na daný díl), viz podmínky prodloužené záruky (nutné prostudovat).

Dvojitá 10letá záruka

Dvojitá 10letá záruka

Záruka 10 let na duální invertorový kompresor a záruka 10 let na invertorový motor.

110letá záruka na duální inventorový kompresor (jen na daný díl) a invertorový motor (jen na daný díl), viz podmínky prodloužené záruky (nutné prostudovat).

Dvojitá úspora energie a času

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Dvojitá úspora energie a času

Pokročilá invertorová technologie s duálním invertorovým tepelným čerpadlem se vyznačuje vyšší úsporou energie a šetří čas jako nikdy předtím.

Inteligentní a zároveň praktická díky LG ThinQ™

LG ThinQ™

Inteligentní a zároveň praktická díky LG ThinQ™

Svůj přístroj můžete ovládat na dálku, můžete si stahovat nové cykly, vaše sušička je jednoduše inteligentní. Díky Wi-Fi připojení je interakce s ní zcela jednoduchá a zároveň umožňuje přístup k nejnovějším inovacím.
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ PARAMETRY

Nosnost

16 kg

Rozměry V×Š×H (mm)

65 × 600 × 595

Hmotnost (kg)

6,9

Barva

bílá

Poznámka

Nevhodný pro úzké (slim) spotřebiče

Přehled

Tisk

Dimension (mm)

FSR5A94WHFSR5A94WH
Maximální kapacita praní (kg)
9
Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)
600 x 850 x 565
Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)
620
Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

Klíčová vlastnost

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

9

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 360

ezDispense

Ne

Steam

Ano

Redukce pomačkání

Ne

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ne

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva

Bílá

Typ dveří

Kulaté dveře (bez krytu)

KAPACITA

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

9

PROGRAMY

Pokrývky

Ano

Bavlna

Ano

Dětská parní péče

Ne

Program Pro alergiky 

Ano

Automatické praní

Ne

Dětská péče

Ne

Dětské oblečení

Ne

Malý objem

Ne

Barevné prádlo

Ne

Bavlna+

Ne

Tmavé prádlo 

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Načíst program

Ne

Vypuštění + odstředění

Ne

Syntetika

Ano

Eco 40-60

Ano

Jemná péče

Ne

Hygiena

Ne

Intenzivní 60

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlé praní

Ne

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Máchání+Odstředění

Ano

Tiché praní

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Rychlý 14

Ano

Rychlé praní + sušení

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ano

 Skvrny

Ne

Parní osvěžení prádla

Ne

Čištění bubnu

Ne

TurboWash 39

Ne

TurboWash 49

Ne

TurboWash 59

Ne

Bavlna 20°C

Ne

Ruční praní

Ne

Tmavé prádlo

Ne

Bavlna s předpírkou

Ne

Rychlý 12

Ne

Rychlý 60

Ne

Máchání

Ne

Odstředění + Vypuštění

Ne

Praní + sušení

Ne

Vlna (Ruční praní / Vlna)

Ne

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3–19 hodin

Typ displeje

Dotykový LED

Signalizace uzamčení dveří

Ano

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

FUNKCE

6 Motion DD

Ano

AI DD

Ano

Typ

Pračka s předním plněním

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Centrum System

Ne

Duální sušení

Ne

Přidání prádla

Ne

ezDispense

Ne

Automatický restart

Ano

Inverter DirectDrive

Ano

Systém detekce pěny

Ne

Senzor zatížení

Ano

Steam

Ano

Osvětlení bubnu

Ne

Steam+

Ne

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Buben z nerezové oceli

Ano

TurboWash360˚

Ne

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Senzor vibrací

Ano

Lopatky bubnu

Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

Pouze studená

Hladina vody

Auto

TurboWash 

Ne

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Váha (kg)

69,0

Váha s obalem (kg)

70,5

Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

620

Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

1 100

ENERGIE

Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

Wi-Fi

Ne

Přidání prádla

Ne

Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

Ano

Dětská pojistka

Ano

Odložený start

Ano

Hladina pracího prostředku

Ne

Osvětlení bubnu

Ne

Předpírka

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku

Ne

Máchání

Ne

Máchání + odstřeďování

Ano

Máchání+

Ano

Hladina změkčovacího prostředku

Ne

Odstředění

1400/1200/1000/800/400 / bez odstřeďování

Steam

Ne

Teplota

Studená/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Čištění bubnu

Ano

TurboWash

Ne

Praní

Ne

Redukce pomačkání

Ne

Praní studenou vodou

Ne

Čištění zásobníku ezDispense

Ne

INFORMAČNÍ ŠTÍTEK PRACÍCH CYKLŮ

Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

45

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

5

 Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

0,680

 Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

0,430

Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

0,253

Třída energetické účinnosti

Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 360

Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

71

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0,5

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,5

Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

44,9

Běžný program (pouze praní)

Eco 40–60 40 ℃

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

228

 Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

174

 Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

142

Kapacita praní (kg)

9

Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

50

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084138507

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

Stažení programů

Ne

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ne

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ne

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ne

Doba do čištění bubnu

Ne

Chytré párování

Ne

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FSR5A94WH)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (FSR5A94WH)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(FSR5A94WH)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Přehled

Tisk

Dimension (mm)

RC91V9AV2QR RC81V9AV3Q RC81V9AV2W RC91V9AV3Q RC91V9AV2W RC80EU2AV4D RC91V5AV6Q RC81V5AV0Q RC91U2AV2W RC81EU2AV4Q RC81EU2AV3W RC8TV9AVHN RC82V3AV0N RC91V5AV6N RC8TV9AVWN RC81V5AV7N RC8TV9AVSN
KAPACITA
8 kg
ROZMĚRY V MM (Š × V × H)
600 x 850 x 660 / D&#39;:615, D:660, D":1135
TECHNOLOGIE 
Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo a invertorový motor, Eco Hybrid™
ENERGETICKÁ TŘÍDA    
A++ (v rozsahu A+++ až D)

Klíčová vlastnost

Barva

Bílá

Kapacita sušení

8

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

A++ (v rozsahu A+++ až D)

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

Samočisticí kondenzátor

až 3x za cyklus

Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

Možnost otočení dveří

Ano

Chytré párování

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Všechny specifikace

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva

Bílá

Typ dveří

Plastový Kryt

KAPACITA

Kapacita sušení

8

PROGRAMY

Dětské oblečení

Ne

Hygiena

Ne

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Rychlý 34

Ne

Košile 20

Ne

Syntetické tkaniny

Ne

Časové sušení

Ne

Osvěžení vlny

Ne

AI Sušení

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ano

Osvěžení lůžkovin

Ne

Objemné předměty

Ne

Studený vzduch

Ne

Bavlna

Ano

Bavlna+

Ano

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Osvěžení péřové bundy

Ne

Načíst program

Ano

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ano

Džíny

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Rychlý 30

Ano

Rychlé sušení

Ne

Sušení na sušáku

Ano

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ano

Parní hygienický program

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Ručníky

Ano

Teplý vzduch

Ano

Vlna

Ano

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3 - 19 HODIN

Typ displeje

LED – dotykový

Signalizace uzamčení dveří

Ne

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

FUNKCE

6 Motion DD

Ne

Typ

kondenzační

AI DD

Ne

Samočisticí kondenzátor

až 3x za cyklus

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Dualní sušení (EcoHybrid)

Ano

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

Dvojitý filtr

Ano

Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

Ano

Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

Invertorový motor

Ano

Automatický restart

Ano

Inverter DirectDrive

Ne

Možnost otočení dveří

Ano

Senzor zatížení

Ne

Senzor suchosti

Ano

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Hloubka produktu s otevřenými dvířky (90°)

1115

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Váha (kg)

57

Váha s obalem (kg)

60

ENERGIE

Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

A++ (v rozsahu A+++ až D)

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

Automatická sušička prádla

Ano

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Třída účinnosti kondenzace

A

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

10

Vážená spotřeba energie sušení při plné náplni

1.73

Vážená spotřeba energie sušení při poloviční náplni

0.98

Spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

211

Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

0.91

Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

0.91

Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

64

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0.18

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0.18

Běžný program sušení

Bavlna+ (úspora energie) Do skříně

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

181

Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

110

Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

91

Vážená doba trvání programu

140

PŘIDANÉ MOŽNOSTI

Ochrana proti pomačkání

Ano

Údržba kondenzátoru

Ano

Údržba bubnu

Ano

Úroveň vysušení

3 úrovně

Oblíbené

Ne

Méně času

Ano

Více času

Ano

Sušicí stojan

Ne

Sušení po nastavenou dobu

Ne

Wi-Fi

Ano

Zvuková signalizace zapnutí/vypnutí

Ano

Dětská pojistka

Ano

Odložený start

Ano

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku

Ano

Steam

Ne

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091547231

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

Chytré párování

Ano

Stažení programů

Ano

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

VOLITELNÉ PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ / DOPLŇKY

Odtoková hadice

Ne

Sestava stojanu

Ne

Stohovací sada

Ne

Kompatibilní s funkcí LG TWINWash

Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(RC81V5AV7N)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(RC81V5AV7N)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

