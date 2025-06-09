Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Trade-up

Trade-up bonus až 8 000 Kč!

Vyměňte s námi svůj
starý spotřebič za nový!

Získejte okamžitou slevu na nový LG spotřebič!

Přijmeme jakoukoliv značku, v jakémkoliv stavu.

Vyměňte s námi svůj <br>starý spotřebič za nový!

Jak to funguje?

 

Postupujte podle těchto 3 jednoduchých kroků, abyste z naší služby Trade-up vytěžili maximum. Přijímáme jakoukoli značku v jakémkoli stavu. Za předpokladu, že kategorie výrobku, který vyměňujete, odpovídá zakoupenému výrobku.

 

*Trade-up slevu nelze kombinovat s žádnou další slevou a to ani v případě 5% slevou za registraci nebo 2% slevou od LG asistenta

 

**Pro uplatnění slevy je třeba zaškrtnout pole Odvoz - Likvidace starého spotřebiče v sekci Další služby

1. Okamžitá sleva při
nákupu

 

Vyberte možnost "Vyměnit starý za nový" po přidání produktu do košíku a vyplňte dotazník pro uplatnění okamžité slevy.

2. Připravte svůj výrobek ke svozu

 

Odpojte svůj starý produkt a připravte jej k vyzvednutí (včetně vypuštění a odhlášení účtů).

3. Dodání nového produktu a odvezení starého

 

Váš starý produkt bude odvezen a recyklován (zdarma) při doručení vašeho nového nákupu od LG!

Chcete se dozvědět více o tom, jak
s elektro-odpadem nakládáme?

 

V LG víme, že recyklace elektrozařízení je pro náš sektor velice důležitá, protože většina těchto zařízení může být přitom recyklována a použita při výrobě nových produktů. Odevzdáním spotřebiče v rámci našeho recyklačního programu zajistíte jeho ekologickou recyklaci, kterou provádíme ve spolupráci s naším partnerem - společností Asekol.

Zjistit více