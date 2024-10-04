About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Corporativo1

Corporativo

10/31/2019

Compromiso es ayudarte desde dentro, para sacar lo mejor de tu negocio fuera.

Comparte este contenido. Puedes compartir los artículos que te gustan con tus amigos.

img_sector_corporate_2

true

Apuesta por tu imagen

Impulsa tu empresa hacia un ambiente tecnológico e innovador.

Multitud de tamaños y tecnologías

Fácil gestión

Comunica de forma sencilla a tus empleados toda la información que necesiten.

Información y entretenimiento

Formatos adaptados

Encuentra el formato que más se adapta a tu negocio tanto en interior como en exterior.

Interactividad

Facilita el día a día a tus empleados con herramientas de gestión autónoma.

Productos destacados corporativo

Productos destacados corporativo1

Pantallas interactivas >

Productos destacados corporativo2

Pantallas gran formato >

Productos destacados corporativo3

LED >

Productos destacados corporativo4

MNT B2B >

Productos destacados corporativo5

MNT cloud >

Productos destacados corporativo6

Multi V >

Productos destacados corporativo7

Portátiles >

CEU

 

La universidad CEU San Pablo ha transformado su estrategia de comunicación con nuestras soluciones en señalética…

Ver más

IDAI nature

 

IDAI Nature, galardonada con el premio a la Excelencia en Diseño Arquitectónico Sostenible por sus nuevas oficinas…

Ver más

CEM

 

Desde el Centro Endoscópico de la Mujer (CEM) apostaron por la superioridad tecnología de LG para estar a la…

Ver más