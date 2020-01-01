We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OKTATÁS
38" Thin Client38CL950P
34" Thin Client34CN650W
Thin ClientCL600W
38CL950P
38-hüvelykes UltraWide™
All-in-One Thin Client
- 38” WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS ívelt kijelző
- Nagy teljesítményű négymagos processzor
- Beépített webkamera és hangszórók
- PBP / PIP
- Ventillátormentes kialakítás
- Windows 10 Professional
34CN650W
34-hüvelykes UltraWide™
All-in-One Thin Client
- 34 "UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) IPS kijelző
- Négymagos processzor
- Támogatás 2 kijelzőig
- Full HD webkamera mikrofonnal
- USB C-típus™
- Ventillátormentes kilakítás
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
CL600W Thin Client
- Négymagos processzor
- Támogatás 3 kijelzőig
- Ventillátormentes kialakítás
- USB C-típus™
- Beépített hangszóró
- Windows 10 IoT Enterprise