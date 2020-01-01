About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Érdeklődés vásárlással kapcsolatban Demo igénylése

LG Business Solutions

LG Cloud Device Logo Az Ön hatékonysága biztosított.

Room Visual

OKTATÁS

38CL950P, 34CN650W és CL600W az asztalon van a vállalati irodában.
38CL950P az asztalon van és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 34CN650W asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait CL600W asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

38" Thin Client38CL950P

34" Thin Client34CN650W

Thin ClientCL600W

38CL950P az asztalon van és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

38CL950P 38-hüvelykes UltraWide™
All-in-One Thin Client

  • 38” WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) IPS ívelt kijelző
  • Nagy teljesítményű négymagos processzor
  • Beépített webkamera és hangszórók
  • PBP / PIP
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Windows 10 Professional
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
34CN650W asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34CN650W 34-hüvelykes UltraWide™
All-in-One Thin Client

  • 34 "UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) IPS kijelző
  • Négymagos processzor
  • Támogatás 2 kijelzőig
  • Full HD webkamera mikrofonnal
  • USB C-típus™
  • Ventillátormentes kilakítás
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
CL600W asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

CL600W Thin Client

  • Négymagos processzor
  • Támogatás 3 kijelzőig
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • USB C-típus™
  • Beépített hangszóró
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése

VÁLLALAT

24CK550W és 27CN650W az asztalra van helyezve az egyetemi könyvtárban.
27CN650W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 24CK550W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

27" Thin Client27CN650W

24" Thin Client24CK550W

27CN650W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

27CN650W 27-hüvelykes All-in-One
Thin Client

  • 27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • Négymagos processzor
  • Támogatás 2 kijelzőig
  • Full HD webkamera mikrofonnal
  • USB C-típus™
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ Fordítható / Forgatható/ Állítható magasságú állvány
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
24CK550W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CK550W 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Thin Client

  • 23,8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • VMware rendszer, Citrix, MS RDP Ready
  • Vezeték nélküli, Bluetooth, Giga LAN
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ Fordítható / Forgatható/ Állítható magasságú állvány
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése

KORMÁNYZAT

24CK550W, 24CK550Z és CBV42-BP az asztalra van helyezve a kormányzati irodában.
24CK550Z a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 24CK550W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait CBV42-BP az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24" Zero Client24CK550Z

24" Thin Client24CK550W

Zero ClientCBV42-BP

24CK550Z a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CK550Z 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Zero Client

  • 23,8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • teradici TERA 2321 Chipset PCoIP protokollal
  • Alacsony energiafogyasztás
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ Fordítható / Forgatható/ Állítható magasságú állvány
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
24CK550W az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CK550W 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Thin Client

  • 23,8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • VMware rendszer, Citrix, MS RDP Ready
  • Vezeték nélküli, Bluetooth, Giga LAN
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ Fordítható / Forgatható/ Állítható magasságú állvány
  • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
CBV42-BP az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

CBV42-BP Zero Client

  • Teradici TERA 2321 Chipset PCoIP protokollal
  • Alacsony energiafogyasztás
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése

EGÉSZSÉGÜGY

24CK550Z és 24CN670N az gondozó állomás és 24CK560N orvosi kocsira van felszerelve.
24CK560N orvosi kocsira van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 24CK550Z a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 24CN670N a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24" Thin Client24CK560N

24" Zero Client24CK550Z

24" Thin Client24CN670N

24CK560N orvosi kocsira van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CK560N 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Thin Client egészségügyi területre

  • Orvosi előírásoknak megfelelően : IEC60601, FDA I.osztály, CE MDD
  • 23,8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • AMD Prairie Falcon GX-212JJ
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás/ Ergonomikus állvány
  • Operációs rendszer nélkül
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
24CK550Z a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CK550Z 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Zero Client

  • 23,8” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • teradici TERA 2321 Chipset PCoIP protokollal
  • Alacsony energiafogyasztás
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ Fordítható / Forgatható/ Állítható magasságú állvány
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése
24CN670N a pult asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

24CN670N 24-hüvelykes All-in-One
Thin Client egészségügyi területre

  • Orvosi előírásoknak megfelelően : IEC60601, FDA I.osztály, CE MDD
  • Kétsávos RFID (Imprivatával megfelelő)
  • 23,8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • Intel® Celeron J4105 (Négymagos processzor)
  • Ventillátormentes kialakítás
  • Ergonomikus állvány
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése Termékinformációk letöltése

Cloud Device Summary

Fokozott biztonság

Az LG Thin Client eszközön történő tárhelyhasználat a központosított vezérlésen keresztül korlátozható.

Az LG Thin Client használata biztosítja, hogy bizalmas hallgatói adatok ne szivárogjanak ki. Kevesebb végpont kimenettel, az adatok biztonságban maradnak az adattároló központban.

Mivel az LG Thin Client virtuális desktopokat és alkalmazásokat futtat az adattároló központban, a károsító programok és vírusok számára nehéz támadási pontot találni a rendszeren.

Egyetlen beteg adatai sem kerülnek mentésre az LG Thin Cleint eszközök esetében. A fontos rendszerek és az alkalmazazott szoftverek az adattároló központban vannak tárolva.

Költséghatékonyság

A hagyományos PC rendszerről a VDI környezetre való áttérés akár 51%-kal is csökkentheti a teljes üzemeltetési költséget (TCO)*. * 1000, LG CK500W eszközt hasznló
felhasználóval modellezve

Az oktatási intézmények viszonylag alacsony erőforrásokkal, korlátozott költségvetés mellet is kezelni tudják digitális eszközeiket, megkönnyítve a digitális tanulási környezet kiépítését.

Az LG Thin Client segíthet a lehető legtöbbet kihozni minden hardverből, anélkül hogy az a teljesítmény vagy az eredmény rovására menne.

Intelligens módon tudja felhasználni költségvetését miközben javítja a teljesítményt és az egészségügyi szolgáltatást.

Munkahatékonyság

Az LG Thin Client leegyszerűsíti a vezérlést azáltal, hogy az asztali számítógépek sérülékeny elemeit kiváltják. Ezen elemek eltávolításával felszabadíthatja az adminisztrátorokat, hogy más feladatokra fokuszáljanak.

Az LG Thin Client lehetővé teszi a hallgatók és személyzet számára, hogy bármely elérhető Thin Client eszközről bejelentkezzenek virtuális számítógépükbe és értékes kutatási eszközökhöz férjenek hozzá.

Egy teljes flotta frissíthető egy központi terminálról, így nincs szükség az egyes eszközök egységenkénti frissítésére.

Az LG Thin Client lehetővé teszi az orvosi szakértők számára, hogy biztonságosan lépjenek be és férjenek hozzá az adatokhoz, forrásokhoz a védett adattároló központból elérve azokat.

Találjon
megoldást!
Miért az LG
Cloud eszközei?
Élő bemutató
igénylése

Tekintse meg az
LG Cloud eszközeinek teljes kínálatát!

További információ az LG Cloud eszközökről

Brossúra letöltése

Ultraszéles (UltraWide)™ Többfunkciós

Többfunkciós

Találja meg a legjobb LG
Cloud eszközt vállalkozása számára!

Találja meg pár kattintással a megfelelő eszközt vállalkozása számára!
Az LG Business Solutions csapata mindig készen áll!

  • 1VDI megoldás
  • 2Cloud eszköz típusa
  • 3Találjon megoldást!

VDI megoldás vállalkozása számára

Client típusa
  • Vékony ügyfél ikon
  • Zéró ügyfél ikon
Kivitel
  • Többfunkciós típus ikon
  • Asztali számítógép típus ikon
Összesen 9 eredmény

Miért az LG Cloud eszközei?

  • Multi-Tasking
    with UltraWide™
    All-in-One

    Képarány 21:9

    Az LG nem csak versenyképes modellekkel büszkélkedhet a különféle terméktípusokon belül, a többfunkciós eszközöktől a Desktopokig, hanem a felhő alapú eszközök iparágában először megjelenő csúcskategóriás termékekkel is, amelyek 38-hüvelykes ívelt WQHD+ UltraWide™ kijelzővel vannak ellátva.

  • IPS kijelző

    178°- os betekintési szög

    IPS (Síkban váltó) technológia vizuális komfortérzetet biztosít kutatásokhoz vagy dokumentumok és táblázatok áttekintéséhez, bármilyen szögből nézve tiszta képet nyújt, színtorzulás nélkül.

  • Design

    Univerzális kialakítás

    Az LG többfunkciós felhő alapú eszköze ugyanúgy néz ki,mint az LG monitor, lehetővé téve a meglévő irodai környezetbe való beilleszkedést. Ezért az általánosan használt LG monitorral megegyező megjelenés számos előnnyel jár az irodai környezet számára. A képernyők egyszerűen és egységes látványt nyújtva bővíthetőek az irodában, természetes módon létrehozva egy problémamentes, többfunkciós környezetet.

  • Beépített webkamera és hangszóró

    Nem szükséges kapcsolat

    A beépített Full HD webkamerával és az integrált hangszóróval különféle megbeszéléseket és videokonferenciákat hozhat létre telepítés vagy más eszköz csatlakoztatása nélkül. Továbbá, a felugró típusú* beépített webkamera segít minimalizálni a biztonsági kockázatokat. * Csak egyes modellekre vonatkozik.

  • Szoftver

    LG Cloud eszközvezérlés

    Ez az LG Cloud eszközeire optimalizált management szoftver. Központi szerverre való telepítéssel az LG Thin Client központilag irányítható és szabályozható, így egyszerűsítve a felhasználói élményt, időt és pénzt takarítva meg az informatikai rendszergazdák számára.

    Termékinformációk letöltése Videó lejátszása

Élő bemutató igénylése

Igényelje most személyre szabott online bemutatóját!
Kérjük, töltse ki az űrlapot, hogy e-mailben elküldhessük
Önnek az élő bemutató linkjét. Kapjon választ kérdéseire
szakértőinktől és találja meg felhő alapú eszközét!
* Elérhető angolul

Találjon teljeskörű megoldást az
LG Business segítségével

Orvosi személyzet az LG Orvosi kijelző képernyőjét nézi LG Medical Display
A tanár egy osztályban van és az LG probeam eszköz képernyőjét nézi LG ProBeam
A tanár egy osztályban van és az LG probeam eszköz képernyőjét nézi LG Monitors & Laptops

LG IT Partner Portal

Csatlakozzon még ma és váljon az LG partnerévé a jobb üzleti eredmények érdekében! Alig várjuk, hogy megoszthassuk Önnel a legújabb iparági trendeket és forrásokat az LG IT Partner Portal felületén!

Csatlakozzon most!

AZ LG Electronics arra törekszik, hogy új fejlesztéseivel komplex megoldást szolgáltasson az üzleti élet szereplői számára. A terület szakértőiként elkötelezettek vagyunk az üzleti IT termékek és elektronikai készülékek biztosításában, melyek segítségével a vállalkozások jobban teljesíthetnek és csökkenthetik költségeiket. Ennek érdekében fejlesztettük ki egyedi és korszerű termékeinket, mint a medikai kijelzők, felhő alapú eszközök, laptopok és projektorok. IT termékek széles választékát kínáljuk különböző vállalkozások számára. Tudjon meg többet üzleti termékeinkről még ma! További információért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot!

COPYRIGHT ©2020 LG IT BUSINESS SOLUTION. Minden jog fenntartva.