Egyedi vezérlők

A beltéri egységek egyszerű vezérlése prémium és kompakt kialakítással. A luxuskivitelű távirányító a színes kijelzőjének, valamint az egyszerű és felhasználóbarát gombelrendezésének köszönhetően jól illeszkedik a belső megjelenéshez, és megkönnyíti az irányítást.

Control_Solution_BMS_Gateway_01

Egyedi vezérlők

A beltéri egységek egyszerű vezérlése prémium és kompakt kialakítással

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Levegőminőség megjelenítése5

Levegőminőség megjelenítése

Külön program használata nélkül, egyszerűen ellenőrizheti a belső levegő minőségét. Az intuitív kezelői felület színekkel és számokkal jeleníti meg az értéket, és legfeljebb PM 1.0 érzékelésére van lehetőség.

Prémium dizájn intuitív kezelőfelülettel

A luxuskivitelű távirányító a színes kijelzőjének, valamint az egyszerű és felhasználóbarát gombelrendezésének köszönhetően jól illeszkedik a belső megjelenéshez, és megkönnyíti az irányítást.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_03

Energiahasználat-kezelés

A felhasználók ellenőrizhetik az energiafogyasztás és az üzemidő jelentését (heti, havi, éves). A hatékony energiahasználat-kezeléshez különféle energiagazdálkodási beállítások állnak rendelkezésre, mint például az energiahasználati cél beállítása, riasztás felugró jelzése, időkorlátozás és házon kívüli üzemmód.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04

Állítható funkciók

Ellenőrizhetők a környezeti információk, pl. a hőmérséklet, a páratartalom, a tisztítás adatai (ERV esetében a CO2-t) és az integrált heti, havi és éves tervek ütemezése. Digitális kimenettel is programozható (opcionális a Standard III esetében), és be-ki kapcsolhatja más gyártók berendezéseit, például a világítást, fűtést és ventilátort.

Individual_Controller_05_HU

Könnyű beállítás

Bármikor vezérelhetők a MULTI V 5 legfontosabb funkciói, mint például az intelligens terhelésvezérlés, az alacsony zajkibocsátás és a kényelmes hűtés, valamint egyéb alap funkciók.

Individual_Controller_05_HU

Irányítson bárhonnan, bármikor

Wi-Fi modem használatával vezérelheti és ellenőrizheti a levegőtisztítást a ThinQ alkalmazásból.

Individual_Controller_06_HU

Egyéni vezérlők termékcsaládja

