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Commercial laundry room with multiple stainless steel washers lined up in a clean, modern space

Commercial laundry room with multiple stainless steel washers lined up in a clean, modern space

LG Commercial Laundry Solutions

 

LG provides Commercial Laundry Solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability. Our washers and dryers deliver consistent performance, helping you manage energy use and costs.

Why LG Commercial Laundry Solutions

Optimized performance & reliability

Our Gyro Balancing System provides optimized performance through advanced algorithm, which allows for spin entry and on time cycle completion.

Optimal washing efficiency

LG's compact, stackable design optimizes space with large capacity. The Atomizing nozzle and Twin Spray enhance washing with the tilted tub.

Convenient install & maintenance

Our products fit perfectly in your space and are easy to relocate. The tub cleaning program, automatic detergent system, Front service ready and LG Smart Solution* provide optimal efficiency.

* LG Smart Solution: A system that remotely monitors the operation.

Explore our Commercial Laundry Solutions

Commercial washer and dryer lineup showcasing different capacities against a dark studio background
LG Commercial Washer

LG's Commercial Washers provide high capacity and are designed to meet a wide range of applications.

Large commercial dryer displayed with two compact washers in a dramatic, professional setting
LG Commercial Dryer

LG’s Commercial Dryers offer high capacity and energy efficiency, making them ideal for a wide range of business needs.

Discover Commercial Laundry solutions by application

Shared laundry room in a multi-housing building with stacked washers and a utility sink
Laundromat
Bright self-service laundromat interior with rows of washers, folding tables, and carts
Multi-Housing
On-premises laundry room with stacked commercial washers and neatly organized linen carts
On-Premises
Premium commercial laundry setup with stacked washers and dryers in a dark, refined interior

Premium commercial laundry setup with stacked washers and dryers in a dark, refined interior

LG Smart Laundry Lounge

 

LG offers the best space solutions to help your business succeed.

LG Smart Laundry Lounge Discover LG Premium Solutions
Abstract red gradient background used as a visual banner for business or smart laundry solutions

Abstract red gradient background used as a visual banner for business or smart laundry solutions

Connect with LG business

 

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us