Beltéri LED

Az LG Beltéri LED kijelzők széles modellválasztékkal rendelkeznek, melyek az LG LED Bloc-tól a Transparent LED Film-ig kiváló, sokoldalú beltéri megoldásokat nyújtanak. Az LG forradalmasítja üzletvitelét!

Beltéri LED

Tiszta látvány,
nagyszerű döntés

Öltsenek formát a magával ragadó pillanatok!

Öltsenek formát az innovatív élmények!

Az LG LED Sigange az Ön indítópultja.

Termékek

LG LED Bloc

All-in-One széria

ID_Digital-Signage_products_02_M08_Premium Fine-pitch_1559023752935

Fine-Pitch Essential széria

Ultra Slim széria

High Brightness széria

Digital Floor széria

Versatile széria

Compact széria

Curved széria

Páratlan képminőséggel és optimális kábel nélküli kialakítással bővítheti az üzleti tér lehetőségeit

 

Tudjon meg többet!

All-in-One széria

Az LG All-in-One LED széria 136- és 130 hüvelykes, nagyméretű képernyőkből áll, amelyek beágyazott vezérlőt is tartalmazó All-in-One csomagként érhetők el.﻿ Merüljön el a magával ragadó, keret nélküli képernyők káprázatos vizuális világában!

Real Curve széria

A részletes színekkel és szuper kontrasztokkal büszkélkedő LG Real Curve sorozat a design szabadságával kelti életre a tartalmat.

Fine-Pitch Essential széria

A Fine-pitch Essential széria 16:9 képarányú készülékházzal, valamint könnyű szekrénykialakítással és elülső szervizelhetőséggel rendelkezik az egyszerű telepítés és karbantartás érdekében.

Ultra Slim széria

Az Ultra Slim széria természetes módon illeszkedik a térbe és sima, hibátlan tartalmat biztosít az ügyfelek számára ultra vékony kialakítással, ami a termék legnagyobb előnye.

High Brightness széria

A High Brightness kijelzők számos iparágban kulcsszerepet játszanak, beleértve a QSR-t és a kiskereskedelmet. Kiváló láthatóságot biztosít közvetlen/fél-napfényes körülmények között, illetve az LG LED-technológiájának köszönhetően személyre szabottan illeszkedik a speciális helyigényhez is. A webOS platformon alapuló display a különböző megoldásokkal való integráció révén maximalizálhatja a felhasználói élményt.

Digital Floor széria

A Digital Floor széria egyedülálló élményt nyújt ügyfeleinknek, nemcsak az interaktív játékokhoz, amelyekkel könnyen megvalósíthatók különböző típusú interakciós követelmények, hanem a virtuális produkcióhoz is, amely lehetővé teszi a tartalmak megjelenését LED-technológia segítségével.

Versatile sorozat

A Versatile széria könnyen telepíthető különböző beltéri helyszíneken, bérleti megoldásként. Egyszerű karbantartást tesz lehetővé, mivel nem igényel további szerszámokat a LED-modulok vagy a tápegységek/adategységek cseréjéhez. A 90°-os sarok opció a zökkenőmentes derékszögű telepítéshez biztosított.

Compact széria

A Compact szériát nem csak fix telepítésre, hanem bérbeadásra, színpadra, nagy helyszínekre és rendezvényekre is alkalmas. Mágnesesen rögzíthető egységházakkal, gyorszáras rendszerrel rendelkezik, amely megkönnyíti a telepítést.

Curved széria

Az Curved széria támogatja a homorú és domború, ívelt formátumokat is. Rendkívül rugalmas, ultravékony, szuperkönnyű és teljesen fekete LED-del rendelkezik.

LG LED Signage Visual Planner

AR szimulációs tapasztalat és automatizált ajánlattétel biztosítása

Letöltés