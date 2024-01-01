About Cookies on This Site

KÖZPONTI VEZÉRLÉS

Az LG központi szabályozóegységével kényelmesen vezérelhető több légtechnikai berendezés az épületen belül. Külön hőmérsékletet állíthat be az egyes helyiségek számára, felügyelheti az energiafelhasználást, és képes valós idejű riasztásokat küldeni.

Control_Solution_BMS_Gateway_01

Központi vezérlők

Integrált vezérlési megoldások az optimális épületkezeléshez

Felhasználóbarát kezelőfelület

Felhasználóbarát kezelőfelület

Az épületfelügyelet egyszerűen nyomon követhető rugalmas interfésszel, és a képernyőn látható tényleges alaprajz alapján egyszerűen kezelhető. Az intuitív interfész segíti a felhasználókat az épület energiafelhasználásának kényelmes kezelésében.

Energiatakarékosság az energianavigáció segítségével

Energiatakarékosság az energianavigáció segítségével

Az épület energiaszabályozási rendszerének korábbi adatai rendszeresen hozzáférhetők, hogy a felhasználók figyelemmel kísérhessék és beállítsák a fogyasztási célt az optimális energiagazdálkodás megvalósítása érdekében.

Diagnosztikai rendszerfigyelés

Diagnosztikai rendszerfigyelés

A vezérlés állapotát és egyéb információkat tartalmazó jelentést e-mailben kapjuk meg, hogy a rendszert hiba esetén is megfelelően ellenőrizhessük. A vörös riasztás a teljes kijelzőt felveszi minden sürgős helyzetben, és az összes többi vezérlőjel blokkolódik az esetleges balesetek elkerülése érdekében.

Könnyen bővíthető

Könnyen bővíthető

Az LG HVAC Control Solution integrált kezelése összeköti az LG légkondicionálóinak működését a külső rendszerekkel a kibővített lefedettség érdekében. Mivel a BMS rendszer beágyazódik a vezérlőbe, a megoldás közvetlenül csatlakozik a rendszerhez anélkül, hogy további BMS-átjáróra lenne szükség a BMS protokollal, a BACnet IP-vel és a Modbus TCP-vel való kommunikáció lehetővé tételéhez.

Rugalmas bővíthetőség reteszeléssel

Rugalmas bővíthetőség reteszeléssel

A bővíthető vezérlőrendszer összekapcsolható harmadik fél eszközökkel, például szenzorokkal és az épület létesítményeivel, valamint légkondicionálókkal. Intelligenssé teszi az épületfelügyeletet a webhelyre optimalizált logika beállításával.

Könnyedén ellenőrizheti a teljes épület levegőjének minőségét

Az AC Smart 5 akár 128 beltéri egység levegőminőségét képes kezelni. A légtisztítási üzemmód bekapcsolásán túl valós időben felügyelheti a levegő minőségét, és megtekintheti a rögzített levegőminőségi adatokat.

Könnyedén ellenőrizheti a teljes épület levegőjének minőségét

Maximális hozzáférhetőség minden felhasználó számára

Fejlett központi vezérlőként az AC Manager 5 rugalmas interfészt kínál minden felhasználó számára az eszköz képernyőjének kiértékelésével és az elrendezés automatikus testreszabásával a legoptimálisabb felület biztosítása érdekében.

Központi vezérlő felállása

AC Manager 5

● Modell: PACM5A000● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)● Max. 8 192 egység max. 32 ACP és AC Smartintegrálható egy irányítási rendszerként● HTML5 alapú webelérés-vezérlés(PC, táblagép, okostelefonos hozzáférés)● Ikon / Emelet térkép nézet● Éves menetrend● Energiagazdálkodás● Készülék reteszelése● E-mail értesítés 

ACP 5

● Modell: PACP5B000● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)● Akár 256 egység (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU kit, kereskedelmi légtisztító)● Webes hozzáférés HTML5 protokollon keresztül (számítógépről, táblagépről, okostelefonról történő elérés)● Légtisztítás-vezérlés, levegőminőség megjelenítése● BMS-integráció (BACnet IP/Modbus TCP)● Energiafelhasználás-menedzsment● Eszközök kölcsönös kizárásos vezérlése● Külső gyártók eszközeinek vezérlése (ACS IO-modulon keresztül)● E-mail értesítés● Több csoportszint

AC Smart 5

● Modell: PACS5A000● 253,2 x 167,7 x 27 (mm)● 10,2 hüvelykes WSVGA TFT LCD-érintőképernyő (1024*600)● Akár 128 egység (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, AHU kit, kereskedelmi légtisztító)● BMS-integráció (BACnet IP és Modbus TCP)● Többféle szintű csoportok létrehozása● Ikonos/alaprajz-nézet● Éves ütemezés● Energiafelhasználás-menedzsment● Eszközök kölcsönös kizárásos vezérlése● E-mail értesítés● Webes hozzáférés támogatása● IPv6 támogatása● Légtisztítás-vezérlés, levegőminőség megjelenítése

AC Ez Touch

● Modell: PACEZA000● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)● 5 hüvelykes érintőképernyős vezérlő● Akár 64 egység (IDU, ERV, Hydro készlet)● 1 DI port a vészleállításhoz● Éves menetrend● Riasztásjelző● Energiagazdálkodás● PC-hozzáférés 

