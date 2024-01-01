About Cookies on This Site

Az LG Légkondícionálók nyújtotta megoldásokról

Az LG System Air Conditioner a légtechnikai megoldások széles körű portfólióját kínálja, amely bárhol és bármilyen épülettel alkalmazható. A portfólióban megtalálhatók: Multi V, folyadékhűtők, Single Split és Multi osztott klíma.

LG légtechnikai megoldások

LG légtechnikai megoldások

About_LG_Air_Solution_02

Teljes körű HVAC és energiaszolgáltatás

Az LG System Air Conditioner a légtechnikai megoldások széles körű portfólióját kínálja, amely bárhol és bármilyen épülettel alkalmazható

VRF: MULTI V

FOLYADÉKHŰTŐK

SINGLE SPLIT

MULTI OSZTOTT KLÍMA

THERMA V

About_LG_Air_Solution_04_HU

Korea, majd a világ első számú technológiai cége

About_LG_Air_Solution_05_HU

Globális hálózat a világelső teljesítményért

A HVAC részlegünk fejlesztésével és további megoldások kínálásával az LG System Air Conditioner a teljes HVAC megoldások szakértőjévé vált. Kiváló teljesítményt értünk el az energiatakarékos és megbízható megoldások folyamatos fejlesztésével a globális K+F és a fejlett gyártási képességek szilárd alapjaira építve.

About_LG_Air_Solution_06_HU

Optimális légtechnikai megoldások 100+ országban