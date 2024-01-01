About Cookies on This Site

Mennyezeti és padlón álló berendezés

Hatékony hűtési és fűtési teljesítményének köszönhetően, valamint mivel a légáram akár 15 méterre is elér, az LG mennyezeti és padlón álló berendezése nagyobb helyiségekben is alkalmazható. A mennyezetre szerelhető egység V-alakú kialakítása és fekete terelőlemezei különösen elegáns látványt nyújtanak.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_01

Mennyezeti & padlón álló egység

Modern és ízléses megjelenésének köszönhetően tökéletesen beleillik a belső térbe

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_02

Egyedi kialakítás

A mennyezetre szerelhető egység díjnyertes eleganciát sugall a lenyűgöző V-alakú kialakításnak és fekete terelőlemeznek köszönhetően.

Erőteljes hűtés és fűtés

A hatékony hűtési és fűtési teljesítménynek köszönhetően nagy területen is használható. A légáram a légkondicionálótól számítva akár 15 méterre is elér.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_04_HU

Két termisztoros szabályozás (opcionális)

Az opcionális vezérlőpanel egy második termisztort is tartalmaz, melynek segítségével több helyről is ellenőrizheti a belső hőmérsékletet.

Egyszerű telepítés és karbantartás

Gyorsabb és könnyebb telepítést tesz lehetővé a ki- és betehető szűrőszerkezet, valamint a két részből álló szűrő, amelyet a könnyű tisztítás és karbantartás érdekében egyszerűen kicsúsztathat.

Ceiling and Floor Convertible_06_HU_Re

Mennyezeti & padlón álló berendezések termékcsaládja

MULTI_V_5_13

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ