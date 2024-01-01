About Cookies on This Site

Mennyezeti / Parapet

A mennyezetről függesztett egység díjnyertes eleganciája a lenyűgöző V alakú formában és a fekete lapátban testesül meg. A telepítés gyorsaságát és egyszerűségét még inkább fokozza az egyérintéses be- és kimeneti szűrőszerkezet és az egyszerűsített kétrészes szűrő, amely kihúzható, így könnyen tisztítható és karbantartható.

Single_Split_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_01

Mennyezeti / Parapet

A modern és ízléses esztétika tökéletesen illeszkedik a beltéri környezetbe.

Funkciók
Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_02_M

Jellegzetes dizájn

A mennyezetről függesztett egység díjnyertes eleganciája a lenyűgöző V alakú formában és a fekete lapátban testesül meg.

Nagy teljesítményű hűtés és fűtés

Nagy teljesítményű hűtési és fűtési teljesítménye lehetővé teszi a nagy területeken történő alkalmazást. A légáramlás akár 15 méterre is elér a légkondicionálótól.

Indoor_Unit_Ceiling_and_Floor_Convertible_04_HU

Két termisztoros vezérlés (opcionális)

Az opcionális vezérlőpanel egy második termisztort tartalmaz, amely lehetővé teszi a beltéri hőmérséklet pontos ellenőrzését több helyről is.

Könnyű telepítés és karbantartás

A telepítés gyorsaságát és egyszerűségét még inkább fokozza az egyérintéses be- és kimeneti szűrőszerkezet és az egyszerűsített kétrészes szűrő, amely kihúzható, így könnyen tisztítható és karbantartható.

MULTI_V_5_13

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ