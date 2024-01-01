About Cookies on This Site

Split - közepes hőmérséklet

Az új osztott klímatípus jobb külső kialakítást kínál. Az elülső fedél eltávolításával, az élek lekerekítésével és könnyebb beltéri egységek használatával javítja a funkcionalitást, és kifinomultabb fűtési megoldást kínál otthonának.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_01

Új THERMA V közepes hőmérsékletű osztott klíma

Az új osztott klímatípus jobb külső kialakítást kínál. Az elülső fedél eltávolításával, az élek lekerekítésével és könnyebb beltéri egységek használatával javítja a funkcionalitást, és kifinomultabb fűtési megoldást kínál otthonának.

Funkciók
Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_02_M

Fejlett kialakítás kényelmes fűtésszabályzóval

A fűtésvezérlő egy továbbfejlesztett UX-t tartalmaz 4,3 hüvelykes LCD-kijelzővel, finom üveg előlappal és reaktív érintőképernyős LED-panellel. Ezek az új dizájnelemek gazdag felhasználói élményt eredményeznek.

Mid-Temperature_M03_HU_Re

A THERMA V közepes hőmérs. osztott klíma működése

A kültéri egység által a külső levegővel hőcserélőn keresztül termelt hő a belső egységbe kerül, így fűtést és meleg vizet biztosít.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_04_M

Energiahatékonyság az LG invertertechnológiával

Az LG széles körű ismereteket gyűjtött össze az energiahatékonyság legfontosabb elemeiről, a kompresszorok és motorok technológiáiról. Az LG invertertechnológia a teljesítmény optimalizálásával csökkenti az energiaköltségeket: csak a működéséhez szükséges áramot használja fel.

Mid-Temperature_M05_HU_Re

Kényelmes fűtés szezonális automata üzemmódban

A szezonális automata üzemmód automatikusan beállítja a fűtési és hűtési üzemmód, valamint a meleg víz hőmérsékletét a kültéri hőmérséklet alapján.

Mid-Temperature_M06_HU_Re

Gyors és megbízható fűtés intelligens érzékelővel

Az LG egyedülálló intelligens érzékelője nyomás- és hőmérséklet-szabályozó technológiát tartalmaz, amely közvetlenül érzékeli a nyomást, hogy gyorsabban és pontosabban reagálhasson a terhelés változásra.

Mid-Temperature_M07_HU_Re

Vészhelyzeti működés

A THERMA V váratlan hiba esetén is folytatja a folyamatos hőtermelést, amíg a szervizelés meg nem történik. Kisebb hiba esetén, amelyet főként az érzékelők meghibásodása okoz, a hőszivattyú ciklusa tovább működik. A ciklus részeinek nagyobb hibái esetén az elektromos fűtőberendezés működik tovább a fűtési üzemmód fenntartása érdekében.

MULTI_V_5_13_M

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

