Kerek kazetta

Az LG kerek kazettás kialakítása nem csupán a luxus érzését kelti, hanem nagy területet lefedő,rugalmasan vezérelhető légáramlást is biztosít.

Kerek kazettás

Kerek kazetta

Kényelmes légáramlat prémium kerek kialakítással a luxus beltéri térért.

Funkciók
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Különleges, kerek kialakítás

Kiváló kerek kialakítás

Az LG Round Cassette esztétikus kialakítást kínál, amely fényűzőbbé és hívogatóbbá teszi a helyet.

Kompakt, karcsú méret

A csökkentett 330 mm-es testmagasság fenntartja a belső teret a kellemes nyitottság érzetéhez.

Tiszta, elegáns szín

A fehér panel maximalizálja a tér eleganciáját, hívogató helyet teremtve, hogy gyakran látogasson el és hosszabb ideig maradjon.

Tökéletesen kerek a rugalmas légáramlás érdekében

Vakfoltok nélküli körkörös formájával az LG Round Cassette nagy területet lefed. Ezenkívül a megnövekedett légáramlás és a részletes szélirány lehetővé teszi a hűvös szellő egyenletes és széles terjedését.

Tökéletesen kerek a rugalmas légáramlás érdekében

Pontos hűtés

A Crystal Vane-n keresztüli légáramlás hat lépése egyenletes és pontos lehűlést biztosít az aljáig.

Gyorsabb hűtés

A hűtés akár 30% -kal * gyorsabb, így a kívánt hőmérséklet eléréséhez szükséges idő lerövidül.

* Kísérleti környezet: magasság 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, hűtési mód, nagy áramlási sebesség, vízszintes légáramlás irány.

Csendes üzem, erőteljes légáram

Csendes működés, nagy teljesítményű légáramlás

A Full 3D ventilátor felszerelésével a légáramlás 5% -kal nőtt, mint a hagyományos négyutas kazettáké. Mégis, a működési zajszint 39dB (A) * -ra csökken, ami alacsonyabb, mint a könyvtáré (40dB (A)), ez kényelmes és csendesebb helyet valósít meg.

* A zajszint 14,5 kW teljesítmény és alacsony áramlási sebesség mellett mérve

Kényelmes telepítés és karbantartás

Mindegyik cső (lefolyó, hűtőközeg) ugyanabban az irányban és helyzetben van rögzítve, így gyorsan és egyszerűen felszerelhető. Ezenkívül a vezérlődoboz a termék külsejéhez csatlakozik, így a telepítő könnyen szolgáltatást nyújthat.

