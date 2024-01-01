About Cookies on This Site

Mennyezeti rejtett csatorna

Az LG rejtett légcsatornás berendezése egy rejtett hűtési és fűtési megoldás, amely a hőmérséklet optimális szabályozását teszi lehetővé anélkül, hogy a helyiség belső esztétikájára hatással lenne.

Mennyezetre szerelt kazettás1

Mennyezeti rejtett csatorna

Láthatatlan hűtési megoldás belső esztétikát igénylő alkalmazásokhoz

Több szoba üzemeltetése1

Több szoba üzemeltetése

Spirálcsatorna (beágyazott vagy rugalmas típusú) és áramlási kamra segítségével egyszerre több helyiség hűtését és fűtését lehet működtetni.

E.S.P. Ellenőrzés1

E.S.P. Ellenőrzés

E.S.P. (Külső statikus nyomás) vezérlő funkcióval a levegő mennyisége könnyen szabályozható a távirányítóval. A BLDC motor a külső statikus nyomástól függetlenül szabályozhatja a ventilátor sebességét és a levegő mennyiségét. A légáramlás szabályozásához nincs szükség további kiegészítőkre.

Két termisztor vezérlés1

Két termisztor vezérlés

A beltéri hőmérséklet ellenőrizhető a távirányítóban található termisztorokkal, valamint a beltéri egységtől az érzékelő hőmérséklet-különbségéig egy helyen. Két termisztor optimalizálhatja a beltéri levegő hőmérsékletét a kényelmesebb környezet érdekében.

Minimalizált magasság1

Minimalizált
magasság

Az új, közepesen statikus csatornák ideális megoldást kínálnak a korlátozott térben történő telepítéshez.

Rugalmas telepítés (csak alacsony statikus csatornán)1

Rugalmas telepítés (csak alacsony statikus csatornán)

Az új alacsony statikus csatorna lehetővé teszi a légbeszívást hátul vagy alul telepítési körülmények között.

Mennyezeti rejtett csatorna sor1

Mennyezeti rejtett csatorna sor

