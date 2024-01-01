About Cookies on This Site

Falra szerelhető egység

Az LG falra szerelhető egysége egy gyorsan és egyszerűen felszerelhető, nagy teljesítményű hűtési és fűtési megoldás.

Falra szerelhető egység1

Falra szerelhető egység

Optimális kényelmet nyújt bármilyen típusú alkalmazáshoz

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Gyors és egyszerű telepítés1

Gyors és egyszerű telepítés

A falra szerelhető egységet könnyű és hatékony telepítésre tervezték, lehetővé téve több egység rövid időn belüli telepítését.

lonizer+

 

A hatékony Ionizer+ védi a levegőben terjedő szagoktól és ártalmas anyagoktól, és nem csak a légkondicionáló berendezésen keresztül haladó levegőt, hanem egyúttal a környező felületeket is sterilizálja, hogy ezzel biztonságosabb, tisztább környezetet hozzon létre. Csökkenti az ártalmas mikroszkopikus részecskék számát azzal, hogy a légkondicionáló berendezésen keresztül haladó levegőt több mint 3 millió ionnal bombázza.

Esztétikai tervezés1

Esztétikai tervezés

A stílusos fali beltéri egység jól illeszkedik a belső kialakításhoz. Az ARTCOOL sorozat kiemelkedő dizájnnal rendelkezik, és elnyerte az International Forum formatervezési díjat, a reddot design díjat és a G Markot.

Esztétikai tervezés1

Falra szerelhető egység sorban

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

Forduljon hozzánk vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdésével, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és mi hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

