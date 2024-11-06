Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Vestiti
Cibo
Aria

Vestiti di fresco

Indossa abiti sempre freschi e igienizzati e avvolgiti in lenzuola sempre pulite e morbide.

Lavatrice

 

Tessuti igienizzati a ogni lavaggio

Steam™ riduce il 99,9% di batteri e allergeni durante il lavaggio, lasciando i tessuti più puliti e più morbidi.

Tessuti igienizzati a ogni lavaggio SCOPRI DI PIÙ

*Certificato da BAF: il ciclo Allergy Care riduce il 99,9% degli allergeni dovuti agli acari della polvere, ai peli di gatto e agli acari della polvere vivi.

Asciugatrice

Lenzuola morbide a ogni asciugatura

Il doppio filtro permette all'asciugatrice di mantenere prestazioni elevate filtrando la lanugine dei vestiti.

Il doppio filtro permette all'asciugatrice di mantenere prestazioni elevate filtrando la lanugine dei vestiti.

Lenzuola morbide a ogni asciugatura SCOPRI DI PIÙ

*Certificato da BAF: il ciclo Allergy Care riduce il 99,9% degli acari della polvere vivi.

Styler

 

Abiti freschi ogni giorno

TrueSteam™ riduce il 99,9% dei batteri e allergeni per abiti, biancheria, abbigliamento sportivo o giocattoli sempre freschi, puliti e iginizzati.

Abiti freschi ogni giorno SCOPRI DI PIÙ

*Certificato da VDE: modello con 3 grucce, riduzione del 99,9% di Staphylococcus aureus ed Escherichia.