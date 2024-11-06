Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Vestiti
Cibo
Aria

Un’aria più pulita

Goditi un buon riposo con un’aria pulita e piacevole da respirare, senza preoccuparti della polvere.

 

Purificatore d’aria

 

Aria pura e pulita in ogni angolo

Il sistema multifiltrante e lo ionizzatore riducono le particelle di polvere e gli allergeni presenti in casa per garantirti un’aria più pura e più respirabile.

Aria pura e pulita in ogni angolo SCOPRI DI PIÙ

*Testato dalla Seoul National University in Corea: riduce batteri/virus MRSA (99%, 10 min), S. pneumonia (95%, 30 min), Adeno (96%, 60 min) e H1N1 (96%, 120 min).

Condizionatore

 

Aria fresca e pulita in ogni momento

Il sistema filtrante riduce fino al 99,9% di particelle bioaerosol di polvere da 0,1㎛ in tutta la casa, permettendoti di rilassarti in tutta tranquillità.

Aria fresca e pulita in ogni momento SCOPRI DI PIÙ

*Testato dai Korea Conformity Laboratories: sterilizza più del 99% di PM10↓ in 45 min, PM2.5 ↓ in 52 min, PM1.0 ↓ in 65 min.

Aspirapolvere

Intrappola la polvere dopo ogni uso

Oltre alla potente aspirazione c’è un sistema filtrante in 5 passaggi che filtra in media il 99,999% di particelle di dimensioni comprese tra 0,5㎛ e 4,2㎛ per lasciare i pavimenti e l’aria più puliti.

 

*Basato sui risultati dell’SLG in base agli standard IEC 62885-2 ed EN 60312-1. La capacità di trattenere la polvere di particelle di dimensioni comprese tra 0,5㎛ e 4,2㎛ in modalità Turbo è stata testata ottenendo risultati medi del 99,999% (voto “Eccellente”, 5 stelle).
*La capacità di trattenere la polvere può variare in base agli ambienti d’uso.