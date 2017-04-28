We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【プレスリリースの訂正とお詫び】43UD79-B
謹啓 平素より弊社および弊社製品に格別のご高配を賜り、厚く御礼申し上げます。
この度、2017年4月26日（水）に発表いたしました報道資料におきまして、記載内容に一部誤りがございました。ここに訂正させていただきますとともに、皆様にご迷惑をおかけしましたことを深くお詫び申し上げます。
【該当リリース】
2017年4月26日付
『約21.3インチのフルHD映像を最大4画面まで表示可能
42.5インチの大画面IPS 4Kモニター「43UD79-B」を5月19日（金）より全国で順次発売』
【該当箇所】
主な仕様 スペック表内 液晶パネル「応答速度」
＜誤＞ 「5ms」(GTG)
＜正＞ 「8ms」(GTG)
報道関係者様のお問い合せ先
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社
広報担当：阿部／金 東建（キム・ドンゴン）
Email: pr.jp@lge.com
TEL: 03-5299-4603（直通） FAX: 03-5299-4699
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/jp/ja/about-lg/press-and-media/20170428-43ud79-b-press-release-correct.html isCopied
paste