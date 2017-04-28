Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

【プレスリリースの訂正とお詫び】43UD79-B

PRESS_RELEASE 04/28/2017
Print

 

 

 

  謹啓　　平素より弊社および弊社製品に格別のご高配を賜り、厚く御礼申し上げます。
この度、2017年4月26日（水）に発表いたしました報道資料におきまして、記載内容に一部誤りがございました。ここに訂正させていただきますとともに、皆様にご迷惑をおかけしましたことを深くお詫び申し上げます。

 

【該当リリース】

 

2017年4月26日付
『約21.3インチのフルHD映像を最大4画面まで表示可能
42.5インチの大画面IPS 4Kモニター「43UD79-B」を5月19日（金）より全国で順次発売』

 

【該当箇所】

 

 主な仕様　スペック表内　液晶パネル「応答速度」

＜誤＞　「5ms」(GTG)

＜正＞　「8ms」(GTG)

 

 

報道関係者様のお問い合せ先

LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社
広報担当：阿部／金　東建（キム・ドンゴン）
Email: pr.jp@lge.com
TEL: 03-5299-4603（直通）　FAX: 03-5299-4699

 

リストに戻る