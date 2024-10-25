LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LP1425WH

  Front view of 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner - LP1425WH.ABLALAT
  Front view of a portable air conditioner with power on
  Close-up of a portable air conditioner's control panel
  Close-up of a portable air conditioner's control panel with power on
  Rear-side view of a portable air conditioner with an attached exhaust hose
  Back view of a portable air conditioner
  Right-side view of a portable air conditioner
  Right-side view of a portable air conditioner with power on
  Left-side view of a portable air conditioner
  Left-side view of a portable air conditioner with power on
  Right-angle view of a portable air conditioner
  Left-angle view of a portable air conditioner
  Front view of a portable air conditioner with an attached exhaust hose
Características clave

  • Hasta 4 equipos en 1: Enfriamiento, calefacción, ventilador y deshumidificador.
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 419mm x 688mm x 358mm
  • Kit de instalación para ventana.
  • Voltaje (115V , 60 HZ)
Más

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Enfriamiento y calefacción

Experimenta un potente enfriamiento, mantente confortable, haga frío o calor con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funciona a niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53 dB (en modo bajo), elimina el ruido innecesario para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Funcionamiento 4 en 1

4 modos para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Utiliza el modo frío para un enfriamiento y deshumidificación potentes en los días calurosos. En modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire en la habitación. El modo seco es ideal para los días húmedos y lluviosos. El modo calor proporciona calor y confort en los días fríos.

Ilustración de cuatro modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con flujo de aire, secar con gotas de agua y calentar con luz solar cálida.

Gran facilidad de uso

Funciona con pantalla LED y  mediante el sencillo panel de control de selección, accede a los ajustes de temperatura arriba/abajo y la selección de velocidad del ventilador, utiliza el control remoto que cuenta con todas las funciones sin la necesidad de moverte de la cama, el lugar de trabajo o el sofá.

Primer plano de un panel de control de aire acondicionado con pantalla LED y mando a distancia para un manejo cómodo.

Temporizador de encendido/apagado de 24 horas

Se pueden programar hasta 24 horas de funcionamiento para que el aire acondicionado se apague cuando lo desees.

Reinicio automático

Cuando se produce un fallo de alimentación, el equipo reanudará su funcionamiento anterior minutos después de que se restablezca la alimentación.

Sistema de evaporación automática

Después de usar el aire acondicionado, la función de secado funciona automáticamente durante 10 minutos cuando se apaga la unidad.

PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES

Q.

¿Qué características de eficiencia energética debo buscar en un aire acondicionado portátil?

A.

'La eficiencia energética es una consideración clave a la hora de comprar un aire acondicionado portátil. Las unidades portátiles de LG están equipadas con altos índices EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio), lo que garantiza un menor consumo de energía y una reducción de las facturas de servicios públicos. Funciones como el temporizador, el modo de reposo y el modo de ahorro de energía le permiten gestionar la climatización en función de sus horarios y preferencias.

*Puede haber diferencias de funcionalidad según el producto y la región, por lo que le rogamos que compruebe las especificaciones del producto antes de comprarlo.

Q.

¿Es fácil instalar un aire acondicionado portátil?

A.

Instalar un aire acondicionado portátil es sencillo y sin complicaciones, especialmente con el diseño centrado en el usuario de LG. Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG vienen con completos kits de instalación, que incluyen adaptadores para ventanas, mangueras de escape e instrucciones claras. La instalación suele consistir en conectar la manguera de escape a una ventana mediante el adaptador incluido, fijarla en su sitio y colocar la unidad dentro de la habitación.

*Puede haber diferencias en los componentes incluidos en el kit de instalación según el producto y la región, por lo que le rogamos que compruebe las especificaciones del producto antes de comprarlo.

Q.

Qué funciones inteligentes ofrecen los aires acondicionados portátiles LG?

A.

Los aires acondicionados portátiles LG cuentan con tecnologías inteligentes como LG ThinQ (requiere conectividad Wi-Fi), compatibilidad de control por voz con asistentes virtuales e integración de aplicaciones móviles. Estas funciones permiten controlar el aire acondicionado de forma remota, programar ciclos de enfriamiento y supervisar el consumo de energía desde el smartphone.

*Esta función solo está disponible para productos con conectividad Wi-Fi. Puede haber diferencias en la funcionalidad según el producto y la región, por lo que se recomienda comprobar las especificaciones del producto antes de comprarlo.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

LP1425WH
Longitud de manguera (m)
1.5
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
419x688x358
Tipo de refrigerante
R32
Tipo de producto II
On/Off

Todas las especificaciones

GLOBAL_ENERGY

  • SEER

    N/A

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alérgenos

    N/A

  • Filtro para micropolvo

    N/A

  • Pre filtro

    N/A

  • Filtro micropolvo

    N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096395677

GENERAL

  • Longitud de manguera (m)

    1.5

  • Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

    N/A

  • Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

    419x688x358

  • Tipo de producto

    Portatil

  • Peso del productio(kg)

    29.5

  • Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    115, 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

  • Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Area de enfriamiento (m²)

    N/A

  • Area de calefaccion (m²)

    N/A

  • Tipo de HVAC

    Bomba de Calor

  • Tipo de producto II

    On/Off

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Grado energía

    N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2025-02

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    Portable 14k

  • Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

    Portable

