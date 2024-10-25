Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XL7S bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 250 W

LG XBOOM XL7S bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 250 W

XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 250 W

Vista frontal con todas las luces encendidas. En el panel Iluminación dinámica de píxeles, muestra el texto; XBOOM.
XL7S.T90QBK

LG XBOOM XL7S bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 250 W + Audífonos inalámbricos TONE-T90Q

LG XBOOM XL7S se coloca en el escenario con una iluminación degradada de rojo a naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.



¡Se Armó la Fiesta!

Lleva la fiesta a otro nivel con LG XBOOM XL7S.
Suena Extra Grande y también tiene varias formas de ambientar la fiesta.

Video de diseño de LG XBOOM XL7S.

LG XBOOM XL7S se coloca en el espacio infinito. En la pared, se ilustran gráficos de sonido cuadrados. En el medio del parlante, se amplía un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas para enfatizar su gran sonido de 250W. Las ondas de sonido salen del woofer.

Un Woofer Gigante

El que ofrece Graves Fuertes

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene un Woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas. Proporciona graves más potentes, brindando un sonido profundo y claro a la multitud.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

Escuche el bajo retumbante en cualquier momento. El Dynamic Bass Optimizer te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido Nítido y Claro

Ya sea dentro o fuera, escuche claramente las notas de alta frecuencia. Tiene dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea para informar cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, doble iluminación estroboscópica. En el medio, la iluminación del anillo multicolor degradado rosa y cyon está encendida. Arriba está la iluminación dinámica de píxeles, que muestra el carácter de cactu.

Iluminación de fiesta XBOOM

Haz que tu Fiesta sea Memorable

La iluminación para fiestas LG XBOOM ambientan tu fiesta. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras sorprendes a su multitud con texto o animaciones. Las llamativas luces estroboscópicas dobles cautivarán a todos.

Primer plano de la iluminación dinámica de píxeles. Muestra la danza! Texto. A continuación, la iluminación del anillo de varios colores naranja está encendida. Detrás del altavoz, la gente baila en la playa.

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

Expresa tus emociones en modo de texto

Experimenta la evolución con LG XBOOM XL7S. Tiene un panel LED para mostrar texto. Escribe tu mensaje a través de la aplicación XBOOM.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

El Arte en Pixeles trae olas de diversión

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles también ofrece ajustes preestablecidos de animación. Puedes mostrar patrones coloridos, divertidos textos o caracteres animados en el panel LED.

Iluminación de Anillo Multicolor

Se más Divertido con Luces en la Bocina

LG XBOOM XL7S presenta un espectáculo de luces impulsado por el ritmo: iluminación de anillo multicolor. La luz baila junto con tu música aportando energía dinámica a la fiesta.

Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta

Usa My Pick en la aplicación XBOOM para personalizar la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puedes elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para que la multitud se prenda.

Imágenes ilustradas de LG XBOOM XL7S. Desde arriba, silueta de personas, con el mango telescópico y las ruedas, la mujer lleva el altavoz fácilmente. Vista superior del altavoz y asa telescópica. La gente disfruta de una fiesta en la piscina, detrás se colocan dos LG XBOOM XL7S con gráficos de sonido. Vista trasera del altavoz y la gente saltando en la playa, primer plano de la rueda.

Una mujer está cantando.

ENCUENTRA EL MÚSICO EN TI

Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG XBOOM XL7S. Debajo de la imagen, hay guitarra.

Entrada de Micrófono y Guitarra

Crea tu Propio Concierto

Con LG XBOOM XL7S, puedes convertir el evento en karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta con todo. También puedes conectar una guitarra y realizar tu propio concierto acústico.

Llévalo a todas partes,
Disfruta en cualquier momento

Ve con LG XBOOM XL7S donde quieras para compartir la música. Está diseñado para usarse al aire libre, por lo que viaja contigo a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Toma y Mueve

Con asa telescópica y ruedas, transportar LG XBOOM XL7S se volvió extremadamente fácil. También se inclina para que puedas llevarlo como un equipaje.

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S cumple con la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificación IPX4. La puerta meteorológica debe estar completamente cerrada para protegerla contra la entrada de agua.

20 horas de duración de la batería

LG XBOOM XL7S tiene una batería de larga duración, por lo que puedes subir el volumen de la música en cualquier momento sin preocuparte.

*La duración de la batería de 20 horas se basa en el uso del 50 % del volumen y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, la configuración y las condiciones ambientales.

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cone

  • Unidad de graves

    8" x 1

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    2.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    250 W

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sound Boost

  • Estándar

  • Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Entrada Adaptador AC

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

    3.5

  • Duración de la batería (horas)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    65 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Wireless party link (modo dual)

  • Wireless party link (modo múltiple)

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Indicador de bateria

  • Candado de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Bocina

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Caja de carton

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

PESO

  • Peso neto

    15.5 kg

  • Peso bruto

    18.5 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • AC Adaptor

