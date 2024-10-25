Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora LG Carga Frontal AI DD™ 25 kg

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Lavadora LG Carga Frontal AI DD™ 25 kg

WM25BV2S6GR

Lavadora LG Carga Frontal AI DD™ 25 kg

(0)
Lavadora LG_WM25BV2S6GR
Una puerta circular frontal muestra ropa y agua dentro, con íconos de ciclos de lavado iluminados y el logotipo de AIDD debajo.



Cuidado inteligente con 10% más protección de tejidos

AI Inverter Direct Drivemaximiza el desempeño de limpieza y prolonga la vida útil de tus prendas.

La puerta frontal de la lavadora muestra cinco chorros de agua iluminados fluyendo hacia adentro, rodeados por un chorro adicional.

Haz todo y mucho más con TurboWash 360

Lava tu outfit favorito en solo 32 minutos con TurboWash 360 y disfruta más tiempo para lucir espectacular.

La puerta frontal de la lavadora rodeado por un chorro adicional.

TurboWash

Lavado rápido con TurboWash

Deja tu ropa reluciente en solo 32 minutos con TurboWash™.

Muestra del Motor Inverter Direct Drive el cual permite que pueda lavar una variedad tejidos y con menos daño.
Sistema 6MotionDD

Lavado óptimo para todo tipo de telas.

Ninguna carga de lavado tiene un solo tipo de tela en específico, por eso, con el sistema 6MotionDD obtienes 6 diferentes movimientos de lavado, que se adaptan a la carga, los cuales son ideales para todo tipo de prendas.

Una prenda está dentro rodeada por una nube de vapor. El logo de Certificado Libre de Alérgenos en la esquina inferior derecha.

Tecnología Steam

Elimina el 99.9% de los
alérgenos de tus prendas

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con LG Steam.

*El ciclo Allergy Care certificado por la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce en un 99.9% el alérgeno de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

La puerta de cristal templado asegura mayor durabilidad en el equipo, proporcionando resistencia y un diseño elegante.

Mayor Durabilidad

La puerta de cristal templado asegura mayor durabilidad en el equipo.
Visiblemente mejorado, con una perilla de metal más grande y un panel más fácil de leer para mejor control.
Diseño

Visiblemente mejorado y mayor tamaño

Rediseñado con una perilla de metal más grande que mejora el control y
con un panel más fácil de leer.

Control Inteligente, Hogar Inteligente

Control Simple con Asistente de Voz

Dile a tu lavadora exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando lo necesitas. Di, "¿En qué ciclo está la lavadora?" y la bocina AI escuchará y verificará el estatus del ciclo actual para informarte.

Conéctate y controla desde cualquier.

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite conectar fácilmente con tu lavadora como nunca antes. Activa tu lavadora con solo tocar un botón.

Mantenimiento Eficiente del Producto

Verifica el estado de tu lavadora, descarga nuevos ciclos o controla el uso de energía con LG ThinQ™.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo y todos los logotipos y marcas animadas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc o sus afiliados.
*LG SmartThinQ ahora se llama LG ThinQ.
*Las funciones inteligentes y el producto de asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte con su distribuidor local o LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.
*El altavoz inteligente habilitado para voz no está incluido.
*La compatibilidad con dispositivos domésticos inteligentes que son compatibles con Alexa y el Asistente de Google puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

Fondo con ondas suaves y el logotipo de Inverter DirectDrive, destacando 10 años de garantía.

Mayor durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y sin vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad. Cuenta con 10 Años de Garantía.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

wm25bv2s6gr
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
25
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
700x990x830
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Inverter AI DD™ (Inteligencia Artificial)
LG ThinQ™ Conectividad Wifi

Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    25

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700x990x830

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Vapor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Acero negro

  • Tipo de puerta

    Cubierta de cristal templado en color negro

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    25

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED dial + táctil

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Secado Dual

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • LoadSense

  • Vapor

  • Luz en el tambor

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • TurboWash360˚

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Sensor de vibración

  • Elevador de tambor

    Elevador delgado de acero inoxidable

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

  • TurboWash

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

  • Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

    1460

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700x990x830

  • Peso (kg)

    92.0

  • Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

    830

OPCIONES/ACCESORIOS

  • LG TWINWash compatible

Lo que dice la gente

