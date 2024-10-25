Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Secadora de gas LG Sensor Dry 25 kg

DT25WTGK

Secadora de gas LG Sensor Dry 25 kg

Secadora LD_DT25WTGK
Front view

WT25WT6HK.DT25WTG

Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Blanco + Secadora de gas LG con Sensor de secado Sensor Dry y SmartDiagnosis™, 25 Kg - Color blanco
Sensor Dry mide la humedad y optimiza el tiempo de secado. ¡Asegurándose de que su ropa esté completamente seca!
Sistema Sensor Dry, sensor de secado

Excelente desempeño de secado

El sistema Sensor Dry mide el nivel de humedad durante el ciclo y optimiza automáticamente el tiempo de secado.¡Asegúrese de que el secado de su ropa esté completamente hecho!

Detecta bloqueos en conductos y alerta. Mantener limpio mejora eficiencia, reduce tiempo de secado y llamadas de servicio.
Flow Sense™

Mantenga su Secadora Siempre Funcionando

Detecta y genera alertas de cualquier bloqueo en los conductos que pudieran reducir el flujo de salida de la secadora. Mantener un sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, a reducir tiempo de secado largo y minimizar las llamadas a algún centro de servicio.

Smart Diagnosis

La función Smart Diagnosis es una manera práctica y fácil de diagnosticar y solucionar algún problema de tu equipo sin tener realizar una visita al centro de servicio. Simplemente por medio de un sonido, la secadora se comunica con una computadora que diagnosticará el problema en segundos.
*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. La imagen del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

CAPACIDAD
25 Kg
DIMENSIONES (ANCHO x ALTO x PROFUNDIDAD)
686 X 1123 X 750 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Sensor de secador Sensor Dry
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™

Especificación clave

  • Color exterior

    Blanco

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    25

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 1123 x 750

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Blanco

  • Tipo de puerta

    1 sola vía

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    25

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Tipo

    Gas

  • Indicador de bloqueo de conducto FlowSense

  • Sensor de secado Sensor Dry

  • Vapor

    No

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Secado rápido

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 1123 x 750

  • Peso (kg)

    53.8

