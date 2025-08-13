Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Refrigerador French Door 25 pies³

Refrigerador French Door 25 pies³

Refrigerador French Door 25 pies³

GM65FPP
Front view of 589L Multi-door Fridge Freezer Prime Silver with DoorCooling, Multi air flow, ThinQ.
front open view with food stored
detailed view of the control panel
detailed view of the refrigerator compartment top
detailed view of the pantry
detailed view of the freezer interior
detailed view of the freezer drawers
left side view
right side view
side view
Características clave

  • Fábrica de hielos automática- Todos los hielos que necesites desde tu congelador.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 836 mm x 1776 mm x 849 mm.
  • Conectividad LG ThinQ™ - Controla y monitorea tu dispositivo desde tu smartphone.
  • Smart Diagnosis™- Realiza un diagnóstio para detectar fallas.
  • LINEARCooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días.
  • Multi Air Flow - Proporcionan enfriamiento constante para conservar los alimentos en la temperatura ideal.
Más
Gran capacidad

Espacio para enfriar, espacio para llenar

Disfruta de espacio adicional para alimentos refrigerados, con un amplio y espacioso compartimento superior de refrigerador.

Interior de cocina con un refrigerador grande con puerta francesa abierta.
LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura de los productos durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor y manteniendo los alimentos frescos hasta 7 días¹⁾.

El refrigerador LG con Linear Cooling mantiene los alimentos frescos durante 7 días con un control de temperatura de más o menos 0.5 grados centígrados.
Diseño elegante

Aspecto elegante y moderno para un ajuste perfecto

Un refrigerador congelador de puerta plana añade un toque extra de estilo a tu cocina.

Vista frontal del refrigerador LG con puerta francesa en una cocina moderna con tonos madera.

LG ThinQ®

Mantén la calma desde cualquier lugar con LG ThinQ®

El asistente doméstico LG ThinQ® ofrece soluciones inteligentes para electrodomésticos, proporcionando comodidad y conveniencia al hogar.

*LG SmartThinQ ahora se llama LG ThinQ®.

*Las funciones de ThinQ® pueden variar según el producto y el país. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.

Disfruta de la fábrica de hielo automática

La máquina de hielo automática produce cubitos de hielo al día sin la molestia de tener que rellenar el depósito de agua varias veces.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM65FPP

Especificación clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    836 x 1776 x 849

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    623

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    French Door (3 puertas)

  • Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

    Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Express Freeze

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla LED

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (en el gabinete, fábrica instalada)

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Fábrica de hielo manual

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

    LT1000PC

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Puerta (Material)

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plata Premium

  • Tipo de manija

    Manija Escondida (Apertura Fácil)　

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad Total (pies cúbicos)

    25.1

  • Capacidad Congelador (pies cúbicos)

    8.2

  • Capacidad Refrigerador (pies cúbicos)

    16.8

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

  • Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

    623

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Repisa voladiza

    Sí (híbrido)

  • Repisa Plegable

    No

  • Repisa de Cristal_templado

    4 divididos

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    6

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Amplia despensa

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    No

  • Cajón Full-Convert

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 no transparentes

  • Divisor de cajón

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    105

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    836 x 1776 x 849

  • Peso con empaque (kg)

    110.5

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

