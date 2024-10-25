Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG UHD AI 75 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG UHD AI 75 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

75UR7800PSB

Pantalla LG UHD AI 75 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

(0)
Vista frontal de LG TV UHD

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto son para fines representativos.
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con montañas rocosas una frente a a otra desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD AI ThinQ con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato, pero el Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos de LG es aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva en audio y video.

*El modelo UR80 de 86 pulgadas funciona con procesador α7 AI 4K Gen6.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparó la calidad de imagen con el contenido que no es 4K y el contenido 4K mejorado.

Escalador a 4K

Escala contenido que no sea 4K en tu pantalla UHD ultra grande para mejorar la claridad y precisión en todo momento.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Control de Brillo AI

El Control de Brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo según la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

Un soporte para TV UHD en la pared detrás de una mesa con un ambiente de estilo zen.

Disfruta tu LG UHD AI ThinQ en una escala completamente nueva

Experimenta tu contenido favorito en una pantalla ultra grande y disfruta de otro nivel.

El ajuste perfecto para un sonido completo

Combina todo lo que te gusta ver con un sonido nítido, tal como debe escucharse.

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. En el televisor se ven caballos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

La interfaz para cambiar la configuración se muestra en la pantalla del televisor.

WOW Interface

Diversas configuraciones

Cuando te conectas con un televisor LG, tu barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para mejorar la mejor experiencia de sonido.

*Esta función solo es compatible con los modelos de TV 2023. La compatibilidad varía según el modelo.
*La compatibilidad con funciones varía según el modelo de LG Soundbar.

Sistema exclusivo webOS 23

Experiencia única LG

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, el nuevo Home de webOS 23 te brindará una experiencia exclusiva para ti.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

Mi Perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo y tus propias notificaciones, todo desde un solo lugar dedicado a ti.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Carpetas de Contenido

Crea tarjetas dedicadas para tus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organízalos como quieras, cámbialos y salta rápidamente a tu contenido.

AI Concierge

Obtén recomendaciones de contenido nuevo para ver, según tu historial de búsquedas por voz.

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del televisor y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.
*La palabra clave "Para ti" solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo"

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación en el televisor y un diseño delgado, LG Smart Cam hace que tus reuniones remotas sean muy fáciles de poner en una pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada en el descansabrazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y mirando televisión. Dentro del televisor, en la pantalla grande, puedes ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.

Una mujer está sentada en el descansabrazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y mirando televisión. Dentro del televisor, en la pantalla grande, puedes ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

Asistente inteligente y conectividad

LG UHD TV lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Amazon Alexa integrado, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit y Matter. Supervisa cómodamente los electrodomésticos conectados y comprueba la información casi al instante con su voz.

El logo de alexa incorporado El logo de funciona con Apple AirPlay. El logo de funciona con Apple Home. El logo de obras con Matter

*LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad del comando de voz puede variar según el producto y el país.
*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región"

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa usando un televisor LG UHD.

Inmersión cinematográfica en casa

Míralo en 4K y disfruta de una experiencia visual como en el cine.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Disfruta de las películas tal como las concibió el director, sin ajustes en la textura u otras configuraciones visuales de la película.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión mientras edita algo. La pantalla del televisor muestra una grúa torre en el cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMMAKER se coloca en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE puede variar según el país.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión mientras edita algo. La pantalla del televisor muestra una grúa torre en el cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMMAKER se coloca en la esquina inferior derecha.

Hay logotipos de plataformas de servicios de transmisión y filmaciones coincidentes justo al lado de cada logotipo. Hay imágenes de Wednesday de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount+, National Treasure de Disney Plus, The Rings of power de PRIME VIDEO, TOP GUN de sky showtime y Leopard de LG CHANNELS.

Entretenimiento

Contenido infinito, bajo demanda

Disfruta fácilmente de contenidos de las streamings favoritos, directamente en tu LG UHD AI ThinQ.

*Se requiere membresía de transmisión de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere suscripción separada para Disney+. 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ y/o contenido selecto no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visita primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.
*La cantidad de canales y contenido disponible puede variar según el producto y la región.

Los mejores juegos comienzan aquí

Transforma tu experiencia con juegos rápidos y fluidos.
Ahora siéntete realmente inmerso en el juego.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Encuentra todas las configuraciones que necesitas para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. Game Dashboard te permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego.

HGiG

LG está asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria del juego, lo que te permite disfrutar de los últimos juegos HDR y sumergirte en tu juego.

Cloud Gaming

Obtén acceso a miles de juegos con compatibilidad con Cloud Gaming a través de GeForce NOW.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.
*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de TV LG UHD.

Sustentabilidad

Más verde mejor

El empaque rediseñado de LG UHD AI ThinQ utiliza impresión en un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja puede variar según el modelo o el país.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.4

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1820 x 1115 x 200

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1344 x 361

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.4

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    31.8

  • Peso del embalaje

    40.7

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Ready

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

    Si

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Ready

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Ready

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Standard Remote

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 