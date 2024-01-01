We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Party Audio CJ88
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales region
ASIA
-
Entity
SL/IN/VH
-
Target MP
`17.1
-
System Model Name
CJ88-FB
-
Main Set
CJ88FB
-
Speaker Total
CJS84
-
Front Speaker
CJS84F
-
Subwoofer
CJS84W
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
1175 x 2
-
Sub-woofer
550 x 1
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
System Connection with speaker (Front / Subwoofer)
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
1/No
-
Speaker Out - 4pin System Jack S/W L
Yes
-
Speaker Out - 4pin System Jack S/W R
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume(on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
CM4740
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
TBD
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
TBD
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
Loop
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
TBD
-
Power Off Consumption
TBD
-
Power Consumption at stand by
TBD
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Speaker lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Thruster
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ sharing
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Paring
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Magic Voice
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
TBD
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Speaker Cable
Fixed Type
SPEAKER
-
SPEAKER Sytem Model Name
CJS84
-
Front - Model Name
CJS84F
-
Spreaker - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
TBD
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
-
Rear - System
2Way 2Speaker
-
Rear - Tweeter Unit
1" compression Horn
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
CJS84W
-
Subwoofer - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
10"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
TBD
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
