We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
From TV to an art masterpiece, meet the LG ART TV collection
Elevate your space with art masterpieces on your TV
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV
9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics
With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.
*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.
*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*installation requirements may differ.
*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.
*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.
LG OLED evo AI G6
Flush-fit Gallery Design with refined minimalism
Designed for minimalism with a flush-fit design that allows your TV to seamlessly fit in your space, making it a refined display that’s great for showcasing art.
*QNED90 115/85-inch and QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.
*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV
9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics
With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.
*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.
*Installation requirements may differ.
LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7
Gallery Design with Attachable Frame — a gallery tailored for you
Designed to look like real art, LG Gallery TV brings a gallery-like feel to your space. It displays artwork beautifully, turning your screen into a visual focal point that elevates your room's style.
*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.
*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase. The Warm Walnut frame is sold separately.
Bring your personal gallery to life with LG ART TV and LG Gallery+
Style your space with a variety of content from LG Gallery+
LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.
*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.
*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.
BGM with Music Lounge lets you set the right vibe
Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.
*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.
Auto Brightness Control in any light
Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.
Motion Sensor responds to your presence
Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.
Stay updated with Information Dashboard
See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.
*Brightness sensors may vary by model.
*Only supported on models with a light sensor.
*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.
Explore the LG ART TV lineup
LG OLED evo AI W6
· LG OLED evo
· 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design
· Hyper Radiant Color Tech
· Perfect Black & Perfect Color
· True Wireless
· LG Gallery+
LG OLED evo AI G6
· LG OLED evo
· Flush-fit Gallery Design
· Hyper Radiant Color Tech
· Perfect Black & Perfect Color
· LG Gallery+
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.
*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.