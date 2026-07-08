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From TV to an art masterpiece, meet the LG ART TV collection

LG ART TV lineup including LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV and LG OLED evo AI G6 each showcasing Wallpaper Design and Flush-fit Gallery Design, transforming TV screens into gallery-worthy art displays.
LG ART TV features an art-focused concept with framed artwork images positioned separately across the layout, each displaying different paintings and artistic styles.

Why LG ART TV?

Now more than a TV, LG ART TV redefines the boundaries of the category as a new canvas for art, bringing artistic expression, elevated design, and innovation together. Discover groundbreaking display technology, not only designed to blend seamlessly into your interior, but also made to showcase art masterpieces with breathtaking visual quality.

Elevate your space with art masterpieces on your TV

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV

9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics

With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless is shown in multiple close-up angles highlighting its ultra-slim profile and cable-free look that blends seamlessly into interiors. LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring a 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless stands before a large window in a living space, displaying an Impressionist-style painting that blends naturally with the skyline beyond.

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

LG OLED evo AI G6

Flush-fit Gallery Design with refined minimalism

Designed for minimalism with a flush-fit design that allows your TV to seamlessly fit in your space, making it a refined display that’s great for showcasing art.

LG OLED evo AI G6 featuring Flush-fit Gallery Design is presented in three views, highlighting its slim side profile and seamless wall alignment while showcasing bold abstract artwork that integrates cleanly into modern living spaces.

*QNED90 115/85-inch and QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV

9mm-range Wallpaper Design with True Wireless — the pinnacle of aesthetics

With an ultra-thin 9mm class profile, Wallpaper TV blends seamlessly into any space. LG True Wireless with the Zero Connect Box ensures cables stay out of sight, transforming your TV into a striking canvas for art.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless is shown in multiple close-up angles highlighting its ultra-slim profile and cable-free look that blends seamlessly into interiors. LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring a 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless stands before a large window in a living space, displaying an Impressionist-style painting that blends naturally with the skyline beyond.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*Installation requirements may differ.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7

Gallery Design with Attachable Frame — a gallery tailored for you

Designed to look like real art, LG Gallery TV brings a gallery-like feel to your space. It displays artwork beautifully, turning your screen into a visual focal point that elevates your room's style.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Gallery Design with Attachable Frame is presented in four views, highlighting interchangeable framed styling and vibrant artworks seamlessly integrated across varied living spaces.
LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring Attachable Frame is shown in a split view with Warm Walnut and Snow White frame options, mounted on two differently colored walls in modern living room settings.

Choose the frame that fits your space’s mood

Display art as if it were framed in a gallery. Pick between the Snow White and Warm Walnut Attachable Frame, whichever suits your style best, and instantly change the atmosphere within your home to be like a personal art gallery.

*Attachable Frame may vary based on country or region.

*A Snow White frame is included with your purchase. The Warm Walnut frame is sold separately.

LG Gallery TV AI with frame LX7 ART TV featuring a Gallery-like Screen is wall-mounted with a still life painting on display. It’s positioned near a window with other framed artworks and despite the sunlight, its screen has no visible reflections, making it look like real art.

Gallery-like Screen, designed to look like actual art

Inspired by real canvas, artwork looks natural and refined without reflections, making LG Gallery TV feel more like framed art than screen.

Bring your personal gallery to life with LG ART TV and LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content from LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.

*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

LG ART TV looks powered down on the wall, then Gallery Mode turns on, shows information, and cycles through different artworks.

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless is shown in multiple close-up angles highlighting its ultra-slim profile and cable-free look that blends seamlessly into interiors. LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV featuring a 9mm-class thin Wallpaper Design with True Wireless stands before a large window in a living space, displaying an Impressionist-style painting that blends naturally with the skyline beyond.

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly with Gallery Mode

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

BGM with Music Lounge lets you set the right vibe

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG ART TV shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.

*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

Auto Brightness Control in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.

Motion Sensor responds to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.

Stay updated with Information Dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

*Only supported on models with a light sensor.

*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

Explore the LG ART TV lineup

LG OLED evo AI W6

· LG OLED evo

· 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design

· Hyper Radiant Color Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Color

· True Wireless

· LG Gallery+

LG OLED evo AI G6

· LG OLED evo

· Flush-fit Gallery Design

· Hyper Radiant Color Tech

· Perfect Black & Perfect Color

· LG Gallery+

LG Gallery TV AI with Frame LX7

· LG QNED Mini LED

· Gallery Design with Attachable Frame 

· Snow White Color Frame

· Dynamic QNED Color & 100% Color Volume

· Gallery-like Screen

· LG Gallery+

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

*The content shown on this page may differ from the content available on the actual Gallery+ service.