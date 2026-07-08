From TV to an art masterpiece, meet the LG ART TV collection

*The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

*Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.

*Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

*installation requirements may differ.

*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

*Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.