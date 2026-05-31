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75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026

75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026

75MRGB86BSA
Front view of 75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 75MRGB86BSA
The front view of LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, released in 2026, displays a crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets, featuring an 75-inch display, webOS, RGB Primary Color Pro, and the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, a 966 mm screen height, a 1032 mm height with stand, a 51.6 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1499 by 359 mm.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
Front view of 75 inch LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86 4K Smart TV  2026 75MRGB86BSA
The front view of LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, released in 2026, displays a crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets, featuring an 75-inch display, webOS, RGB Primary Color Pro, and the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1677 mm-wide screen, a 966 mm screen height, a 1032 mm height with stand, a 51.6 mm depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1499 by 359 mm.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.

Key Features

  • Certified Double 100% Color Coverage for accurate color across DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB
  • X5.0 faster NPU performance from the alpha 8 AI processor 4K Gen3
  • Deeper contrast with Precision Dimming powerd by the alpha 8 AI Processor
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • The AI button unlocks AI Hub for a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why Mini RGB evo?

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with certified double 100% color coverage fills the screen with rich, flowing gradients of color, delivering 100% coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB.

Certified Double 100% Color Coverage

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming for enhanced contrast through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right.

Precision Dimming for Enhanced Contrast

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

What is the Mini RGB evo MRGB86?

Mini RGB evo MRGB86 delivers enhanced precision through LG’s advanced color technology, providing accurate and vivid color reproduction by applying LG’s proprietary Tandem LED technology that stacks multiple RGB color layers even without R chip LEDs and independently driven LEDs. Powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor, dive into a rich visual experience with Double 100% Color Coverage that everyone from cinema lovers to photo enthusiasts will love.

*Unlike "Micro" RGB TVs, "Mini" RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently. 

RGB Primary Color Pro

Certified Double 100% Color Coverage for a truly rich and vivid visual experience

Mini RGB evo’s exceptional color reproduction is certified for 100% color coverage across two standards—DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB—ensuring a vivid color experience that everyone from cinema lovers to photo enthusiasts will love.1)

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.

Precision Dimming

Rich contrast powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor

The alpha 8 AI Processor controls light with intelligent precision, managing advanced dimming blocks to create deeper contrast, enhancing the detail and clarity of every frame.2)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color. 3)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, GPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

UL-verified for low blue light — wide, brilliant color yet comfortable for your eyes31

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.7)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.8)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.9)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free11)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.12)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.14)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.17)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.30)

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.18)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.19)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.20)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.21)

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 288Hz

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.22)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

World’s first 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K 120Hz HDR games on your TV even without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.23)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.24)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Gaming Portal

Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.25)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.26)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.27)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.29)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with WOW Orchestra displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized surround sound.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 certified by Intertek for resource efficiency, shown with a certification badge emphasizing reduced environmental impact across materials, energy use, and recycled content.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 certified by Intertek for resource efficiency, shown with a certification badge emphasizing reduced environmental impact across materials, energy use, and recycled content.

Eco friendly

Designed for sustainability you can trust. Recognized by global institutions

LG TVs are designed to reduce environmental impact and are certified by Intertek for resource efficiency across material use, energy consumption, and recycled content.33)

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*LG Mini RGB Display is certified by Intertek for Double 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

2)*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 

3)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

6)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

11)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

12)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

 

14)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

17)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

18)*Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.

19)*Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.

 

20)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

21)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

22)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

23)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

24)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

25)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

26)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

27)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

30)*With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

 

31)*MRGB86 TVs (except the 86-inch model) have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

 

33)*Resource Efficiency applies to the following models and is valid through December 31, 2026 : OLED W6,G6,C6,CS6,B6, MRGB95,9M,85 QNED85  

*Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

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Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K Mini RGB

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 966 x 51.6

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    32.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Mini RGB

  • Backlight Type

    Mini RGB

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Pro (Double 100% Color certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Precision Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 288

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 966 x 51.6

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1830 x 1205 x 228

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    48.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1677 x 1057/1009 x 352

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    410 x 352

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    32.5

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    40.8

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

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