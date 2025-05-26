LG OFFERING CUSTOMERS LIMITED TIME APPLE TV+ PROMOTION

NEW ZEALAND, May 26, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is offering three months of unlimited access to Apple Originals and more for NZD$3.99 per month to eligible LG Smart TV users in New Zealand. The offer is available within the Apple TV app of compatible 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later)1, along with lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go, LG MyView smart monitors and LG CineBeam projectors. This limited-time offer ends July 7th 2025.2

Apple TV+ is renowned for premium, award-winning drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. LG Smart TV owners can access Apple TV+ content including the cultural phenomenon Severance, hit sci-fi favourites like Silo, acclaimed comedies like “The Studio”, compelling dramas like The Morning Show and Your Friends & Neighbours, and global hit films including The Gorge, The Instigators, Wolfs, The Family Plan and more. Apple TV+ also offers award-winning series for kids and families including Jane and Stillwater, and beloved Peanuts originals.

The company’s industry-leading OLED TVs feature both Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® to deliver a premium home entertainment experience. With this technology, LG Smart TV users can enjoy Apple TV+ content in 4K, complete with immersive sound and cinematic picture quality. Premium LG TVs support both Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode, available with and enhancing Apple TV+ titles mastered in Dolby Vision for a true-to-vision experience.

LG is committed to elevating the viewing experience by offering an extensive array of content and services, market leading picture quality and immersive audio. LG Smart users can access the full suite of content and services offered by LG Smart TVs with the versatile and user-friendly webOS platform.