LG DECLARES ‘SIMPLE IS THE NEW SMART’

— LG Electronics New Zealand (LGNZ) today introduced its eagerly anticipated premium smartphone, the LG G3.

Developed with the concept ‘Simple is the New Smart’, the LG G3 is the culmination of LG’s consumer-centric product development mantra. Powered by the best of what LG has to offer, the LG G3 provides consumers with a user experience more ambitious than anything before.

“LG had a great year in 2013 with the launch of the G2 that was regarded by many as the one of the best smart phones of 2013. We are certain the LG G3 will not disappoint and we’re eager to have our customers discover why it will be the best Smartphone of 2014” says Glen Chean, LG New Zealand’s National Marketing Manager.

Highlights of the new G3 include:

5.5-inch Quad HD IPS display by LG for amazingly precise images and text. The display features a 538 ppi (pixels per inch) delivering four times the definition of current HD smart phone displays or around 1.8 times higher than a Full HD display

13MP OIS+ (Optical Image Stabilizer Plus) camera with a revolutionary Laser Auto Focus that can shoot stunningly sharp images in a fraction of the time required by conventional phone cameras

4K ultra high definition video recordings direct to internal memory or MicroSD slot

A rear cover that is light weight, replaceable and featuring a wireless charging inductive loop for convenient wireless charging

Floating Arc form factor and an ultra-slim bezel that feels comfortable in one hand and incorporates the innovative design heritage of the Rear Key

Redesigned graphic user interface (GUI) consistent with the Simple is the New Smart concept of the G3

Removable and user-replaceable high capacity 3000 mAh battery

MicroSD slot for storage expansion

True-to-Life Viewing Experience

The LG G3’s breathtaking Quad HD display is the culmination of years of research and development by LG.

The 5.5-inch screen has a definition that is four times that of HD smart phone displays and 1.8 times higher than Full HD displays. With a pixel density of 538ppi, the G3’s Quad HD display sets new standards by producing images that are more detailed than traditional smart phone displays.

The battery technology on the LG G3 is equally as innovative and is a perfect match to the high resolution display. By replacing the metal in the battery cathode with graphite, LG engineers were able to extend the lifespan of the G3’s high capacity 3000mAh battery. The result is a battery that can keep up with the Quad HD display’s great performance. In addition, the battery is user removable and replaceable.

Simply Captivating

The G3’s advanced 13MP OIS+ camera is designed to conveniently capture life’s special moments as they occur. The G3’s innovative Laser Auto Focus measures the distance of the subject, allowing the camera to focus quickly and precisely even in low light. This allows the user to capture those important shots that regular focusing technologies have difficulty with. Combined with the proven OIS+ optical image stabilization technology first seen in the G2, the G3 is sure to impress even the most discerning shutterbugs.

In addition, LG has also simplified the process of taking photos. Rather than preview your subject on screen and pressing the shutter button, with the G3, simply tap the subject on screen and the camera will focus and take the photo simultaneously. What’s more, the G3’s 2.1MP front facing camera incorporates several new enhancements such as a larger image sensor and larger aperture for clearer photos as well as selfies.

The front facing camera can also respond to hand gestures — when ready, users can simply clench their hand into a fist and when detected by the G3, will begin an automatic three-second countdown.

For video, the G3 is not just capable of capturing in 4K resolution it offers great sound quality thanks to predictive microphones that measure the environment to identify the optimal audio level. With the built-in 1W speaker featuring Boost AMP, users can also enjoy videos and music accompanied by rich sounds and clear tones.

Balanced and Simplified Design Language

The Floating Arc design with its ergonomic arc and ultra slim bezel profile provides a more comfortable grip for one-handed use. With a screen to body ratio of over 76%, the LG G3 and its 5.5 inch screen is generally no wider than conventional smart phones that feature a smaller display.

The Rear Key is intuitive and is placed where your index finger is naturally positioned for convenient volume control. To wake the G3 simply press the rear Power button or tap the screen twice.

Simplified User Interface to Keep it Simple

In addition to advanced core technologies, LG has incorporated a few technologies to make the G3 experience simpler and more convenient.

> Smart Keyboard: Adaptive technology learns as you type for faster input with less errors. Smart Keyboard helps reduce input errors by tracking and analysing typing habits and intuitively predicting what word the user intends to type. The height of the keyboard can also be adjusted to better fit the user’s hands and position of the thumbs. Individual keys can also be customised with frequently used symbols for even faster input.

> Smart Notice: Like a personal assistant, Smart Notice provides suggestions and recommendations based on user behaviour, phone usage patterns and location to offer user information when it’s needed the most. Smart Notice can remind you of a call you declined earlier and ask if you would like to call that person back. If you have a large number of unused files or apps on the G3 taking up valuable space, Smart Notice will ask if you would like to delete or uninstall them. What sets Smart Notice apart from other personal assistants, however, is its natural language capabilities. For example, instead of just displaying today’s temperature and weather forecast, Smart Notice will make a recommendation such as, “You may want to take an umbrella today since it will rain this evening.”

> Smart Security: Understanding the importance of maintaining and securing confidential data when smartphones are shared, misplaced, lost or stolen, the LG G3 offers a number of enhanced security features such as:

> Knock CodeTM enables users to unlock their device with a pattern of taps. Merging security and convenience, users can create a personalised code that can be entered anywhere on the screen. With the LG G3, users have the option of being able to use KnockON to wake the screen to check the time as well as enter the home screen directly via Knock CodeTM.

> Content Lock keeps personal files safe and hidden from view when sharing the G3 with friends. When the G3 is connected to a PC, Content Lock prevents file previews so the data is still safe. The locked files can reside either on the G3’s internal memory or on the microSD card.

LG will also be offering the LG Wireless Charger* as an optional accessory that complements the LG G3:

> Wireless Charger: Compact and foldable, LG’s Wireless Charger is optimised for easy portability. Compatible with Qi’s wireless power charging technology, the Wireless Charger from LG makes charging more convenient.

Availability:

Beginning with South Korea on 28 May, the LG G3 has begun rolling out worldwide on over 170 carriers.

LG is pleased to advise that New Zealand customers will be able to purchase the LG G3 across all Harvey Norman and 2degrees retail stores.

The LG G3 will be available from the beginning of August and will have an RRP of $1049.

Customers will be able to get the LG G3 for $0 upfront on the 2degrees $99 Share Everything Plan with a 24 month term.

Key Specifications:

> Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 801 (2.5GHz Quad-Core)

> Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD IPS (2560 x 1440, 538ppi)

> Memory: 16GB eMMC ROM / 2GB DDR3 RAM / microSD slot (128GB max)

> Camera: Rear 13.0MP with OIS+ and Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1MP

> Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

> Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

> Size: 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9mm

> Weight: 149g

> Network: 2G, 3G, 4G (works on all New Zealand networks)

> Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth Smart Ready (Apt-X), NFC,

>SlimPort, A-GPS/Glonass, USB 2.0

>Colour: Metallic Black, Silk White, Gold

> Other: Smart Keyboard, Smart Notice, Knock CodeTM , Guest Mode, etc.

*Accessories sold separately.

