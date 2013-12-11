LG and Google announce Nexus 4, only available on 2degrees

Designed collaboratively by LG and Google, Nexus 4, the newest smartphone in the Nexus line-up from Google, was announced today for availability from December 12th 2012 to the New Zealand market. With a sophisticated, advanced hardware design from LG, your favourite Google Apps, and the latest version of Android®, Nexus 4 puts the best of Google in the palm of your hand.

“LG is proud and excited to play an important role in helping build the latest Nexus Smartphone,” said Riccardo Perawiti, NZ Mobile Business Manager, LG Electronics New Zealand.

“Users will be delighted by the perfectly balanced combination of form and function with the latest generation of Android™ software coupled with the ground breaking hardware from LG.”

“This is the first time we’ve collaborated with LG to build a Nexus device,” said Andy Rubin, Senior Vice President of Mobile and Digital Content at Google. “They brought an extraordinary amount of talent to the project, and the result is a feature-packed device that feels great in your hand, and blazingly fast under the hood.”

“2degrees is very pleased to offer New Zealanders the impressive Nexus 4, the latest in the line of Nexus smartphones” said Malcolm Phillipps, Chief Marketing Officer. “This handset will be perfect for our dedicated Android fans who want to ensure they always have the latest and most powerful Android features on a state of the art device.”

Capture and share your world

Nexus 4 comes with a high-performance 8MP camera and takes stunning Photo Sphere images, letting you capture panoramic views of the world around you. Up, down, and all around, creating a sensational camera experience; the Nexus 4 lets you snap pictures in any direction, which then come together to form incredible Photo Spheres that immerse you inside the scene. Additionally, photos can be automatically uploaded to a private album with instant upload so you’ll never lose a shot, allowing you to share those precious moments with friends and family directly from your phone.

All of this comes to life with stunning clarity and crisp, natural colour on the vibrant 1280-by- 768 4.7 inch True HD IPS Plus display supported by Zerogap Touch technology which is protected by scratch resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 2. Gently curved glass edges allow your finger to slide smoothly on and off the 320ppi screen, while cutting edge display technology means you feel like you’re touching every pixel.

Built for speed

Nexus 4 comes with a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon™ S4 Pro processor, so you’ve got speed and power to spare. Zip around the web, experience rich 3D graphics and gameplay, and effortlessly switch between multiple apps without missing a beat. With 2GB of RAM and the latest version of Android, Nexus 4 is the snappiest Nexus smartphone yet.

Information at your fingertips

Nexus 4 comes with the latest Google apps, putting the best of Google in the palm of your hand. The latest version of Google Now is built-in, which keeps you even more organized – get reminders about upcoming flights, restaurant reservations, hotel confirmations and even nearby photo opportunities – when and where you need them.

Get to the places you care about quickly and easily with Google Maps™ for Android

With turn- by-turn GPS navigation, live traffic info, and integrated driving, walking and public transit directions, getting from A to B has never been easier. 3D Maps and rich satellite imagery give you a more realistic sense of what’s around you while features like Street View and Indoor Maps make sure you always know what’s in front of you.

Nexus 4 16GB will be sold through 2degrees stores, on-line store and resellers from December 12th 2012 and is GSM/DC-HSPA+ supporting all mobile frequency bands in New Zealand.

Key specifications – Nexus LG-E960

• Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ S4 Pro processor with 1.5GHz Quad-Core Krait CPUs

• Operating System: Android™ 4.2, Jelly Bean

• Network: 3G (WCDMA), DC-HSPA+

• Display: 4.7-inch WXGA True HD IPS Plus (1280 x 768 pixels)

• Memory: 16GB RAM: 2GB

• Camera: 8.0MP rear / 1.3MP HD front

• Battery: 2,100mAh Li-Polymer (embedded) / Talk time: 15.3 hours / Standby: 390 hours

• Size: 133.9 x 68.7 x 9.1mm

• Weight: 139g

• Other: NFC for Android Beam

About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a global leader and innovator in mobile communications. With its breakthrough technologies and innovative designs, LG continues to establish a number of benchmarks in the smartphone market, while also helping create a better lifestyle for consumers by delivering a wholly enhanced smartphone experience. As a leader in 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology, LG continues its commitment to developing groundbreaking LTE technologies and fulfilling consumer demands with differentiated LTE devices of the highest quality, all of which are based on the company’s wealth of LTE patents and technical knowledge. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

Android®, Google Maps™ and Google Play™ are trademarks of Google Inc.

About 2degrees

Launched in August 2009, 2degrees Mobile has significantly lowered the cost of making mobile phone calls and texts for Kiwis. 2degrees now has over one million customers, 40 retail stores, 97% network coverage across the country and the team has grown to over 750, with a mix of over 40 different nationalities.

The company has committed over $450 million to building New Zealand’s third mobile phone network. Company shareholders include US-based mobile communications specialists, Trilogy International Partners, the Hautaki Trust, Communication Venture Partners and KLR Holdings. The combined shareholders bring a wealth of international experience and knowledge which is of huge benefit to New Zealand mobile users. More information at: www.2degreesmobile.co.nz

