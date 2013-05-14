LG ANNOUNCES 2013 LG SMART TV WITH MAGIC REMOTE

So magically simple, the kids will be showing you how to use it!

Tuesday 14th May, Auckland - The 2013 LG Smart TVs are easier than ever to use, with a new smart and expansive entertainment platform that keeps you connected, offering access to a wide selection of premium content. “LG are the experts in easy and they have it covered when it comes to making technology easier to use,” says Glen Chean, National Marketing Manager for LG in New Zealand.

Using an optional motion camera (built-in on the premium LA86 model), LG Smart TVs can be controlled using hand gestures, allowing you to change your TV channels, inputs or volume with the wave of your hand.

LG Smart TVs also feature their unique and incredibly kid-friendly Magic Remote. Everything works with simple gestures – Point, Draw, Speak and Scroll. Draw the channel number in the air or scroll the wheel to change channels. Kids can even use the Magic Remote to play interactive games.

The powerful Voice Search function on the Magic remote lets users search for content on the internet by speaking through the magic remote, naturally.

“Just push the voice button on the remote, speak and let the TV do the searching for you,” Chean says.

You can also download the LG TV Remote App onto your compatible smartphone to use your phone as a remote control. The Dual Screen function on the LG TV Remote App lets you enjoy TV programming playing on TV on to the smartphone.

Further PC keyboard and mouse devices can be connected to the TV, allowing for easier web surfing.

LG Smart TVs also feature powerful content sharing technologies that provide seamless content sharing with compatible smart phones, PCs and tablets.

LG Time Machine technology with TV built-in memory for instant Freeview TV

Recordings

The newly updated version of LG’s popular Time Machine (Time Machine II) feature lets you record your favourite Freeview|HD TV program onto the TV’s in-built memory. For longer recordings, there’s also the option of using a dedicated USB hard drive (minimum 40GB) enabling you to rewind, pause or watch recorded shows conveniently. LG Time Machine technology with built-in memory is available on all 2013 model LG Smart TVs.

LG Cloud makes content sharing easy

LG Cloud has now been launched globally. Once the LG Cloud app is installed from Google Play or the LG Smart World Store, you can begin streaming directly to your LG Smart TV without the need to download files to a smart storage device. It also provides cloud storage solutions, so you can store your photos and videos and the content list automatically synchronises between PCs, compatible Android smartphones and LG Smart TVs. Get started with 5GB of free storage.

